Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Offer Easier Battery Replacements: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to carry two batteries with model numbers EB-BF731ABY and EB-BF732ABY.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2023 13:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip Z 4 was launched in August last year

Highlights
  • Battery packs of upcoming phones were certified by Safety Korea
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have two batteries
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to go official in August during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. Ahead of the official debut, a new report surrounding these flagship Samsung foldable smartphones suggests their battery specifications. The battery pack of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 reportedly appeared on the South Korean certification body Safety Korea suggesting their battery model numbers. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to carry two batteries with model numbers EB-BF731ABY and EB-BF732ABY. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 could also pack two batteries with model numbers EB-BF946ABY and EB-BF947ABY. They are said to come with a pull tab to make battery replacement easier.

As per a report by GalaxyClub (Dutch), the batteries of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 have been certified by the South Korean safety certification authority. The Galaxy Z Fold 5's battery pack reportedly appeared on the site with model numbers EB-BF946ABY and EB-BF947ABY. The batteries are manufactured by ITM Semiconductor in Vietnam and by China's Amperex Technology Limited. The Galaxy Z Flip 5's batteries are said to be shown with model numbers EB-BF946ABY and EB-BF947ABY. All four battery units reportedly include a pull tab for easy removal of the battery from the handsets.

The EB-BF731ABY battery of Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to have a 971mAh capacity, smaller than last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4's rated capacity of 1,040mAh. This means the next-gen Galaxy clamshell foldable phone will get a smaller battery than the predecessor. However, it can be confirmed after knowing the capacity of the primary battery with model number EB-BF732ABY.

Specifications of Samsung's 2023 foldable phones have popped up online many times. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are said to come with a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon for Galaxy SoC. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 could pack a dual rear camera unit, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter. The Flip phone is also said to offer a larger cover display.

Both models are said to come with the same storage options as their predecessors. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly arrive with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to be offered in Beige, Gray, Light Green, and Light Pink colour options, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be launched in Beige, Black, and Light Blue shades.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
