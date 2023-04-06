Samsung Galaxy A24 is confirmed to launch in Turkey officially. The South Korean mobile manufacturing company is expanding its Galaxy A-series smartphone lineup. The Galaxy A14, Galaxy A34 5G, and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones were recently launched by the company. The Galaxy A24 4G was previously seen on many certification websites and databases, and multiple leaks and speculations highlighted key speculations of the next Galaxy A-series handset. Now, a new report cites some design renders of the upcoming device and suggests a few more specifications of the smartphone.

According to a TechOutlook report, the Samsung Galaxy A24 is expected to launch globally by late April and will be priced at about $190 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The report adds that the phone will launch in the Indian market around the same time. A previous leak suggested that the model will be available in four colour options — Black, Dark Red, Light Green, and Silver. The Black and Green variants are seen in the newly leaked renders.

The leaked renders

Photo Credit: The Tech Outlook

The upcoming Samsung A-series device is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2408) LCD display panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is expected to ship with Android 13 with One UI 5 on top. The Samsung Galaxy A2 will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The smartphone is also expected to come equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The rumoured triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy A24 device includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens, vertically arranged in single circular cutouts on the top-left of the back panel. There is a circular LED flash unit next to the camera modules, as per the design renders cited in the report. The expected 13-megapixel front camera will reportedly be housed in a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The plastic body will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, possibly placed on the right edge of the device, according to the report. It is also expected to come with a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 195 grams the device is expected to measure 162.1mm x 77.6mm x 8.3mm in size.

