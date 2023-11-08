Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A25 Design Suggested in Leaked Renders; Could Get Waterdrop Notch, Triple Rear Cameras

Samsung Galaxy A25 is tipped to feature a 6.44-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2023 12:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy A25 Design Suggested in Leaked Renders; Could Get Waterdrop Notch, Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A25 might succeed the Galaxy A24 (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A25 might run on Exynos 1280 chipset
  • The camera setup will reportedly include a 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • Samsung Galaxy A24 went official in April
Samsung Galaxy A24 went official in April this year with features including triple rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. Now, the phone's possible successor — Samsung Galaxy A25 —is making its first appearance through leaked renders, and it seems like Samsung is sticking with the previous handset's design language with only minor changes being made. The Galaxy A25 is seen in four different colour options with a triple rear camera unit. The upcoming model could retain the company's Infinity-V display design.

Alleged renders of Samsung Galaxy A25, shared by Android Headlines, indicate black, blue-grey, lime green, and light blue colour options for the device. It appears to have a waterdrop-style display notch design to house the single selfie shooter surrounded by notable bezels. Samsung calls this screen an Infinity-V notch display. The source claims that the screen will measure 6.44 inches.

galaxy a25 androidheadlines Samsung Galaxy A25

Samsung Galaxy A25 leaked render
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

On the back, the Galaxy A25 is seen featuring a vertically aligned triple camera unit accompanied by an LED flash. The camera setup will reportedly include a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The power button and the volume keys are arranged on the right spine of the smartphone. The power button could double up as a fingerprint sensor. The handset is said to use a 13-megapixel primary camera, just like in the Galaxy A24. The phone is expected to measure 162 x 77.5 x 8.3mm in dimension.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy A25 will run on Android 14-based One UI 6. It is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. It was recently spotted in the Geekbench database with model number SM-A256B. The listing suggested an Exynos 1280 chipset and 8GB RAM on the upcoming handset. It scored 973 points in the single-core testing and 2,106 in the multi-core testing on the benchmarking website.

The Galaxy A25 5G is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy A24. The latter was launched earlier this year in Vietnam with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixel) display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A24, Samsung Galaxy A25, Samsung Galaxy A25 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Samsung Galaxy A25 Design Suggested in Leaked Renders; Could Get Waterdrop Notch, Triple Rear Cameras
