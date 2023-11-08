Samsung Galaxy A24 went official in April this year with features including triple rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. Now, the phone's possible successor — Samsung Galaxy A25 —is making its first appearance through leaked renders, and it seems like Samsung is sticking with the previous handset's design language with only minor changes being made. The Galaxy A25 is seen in four different colour options with a triple rear camera unit. The upcoming model could retain the company's Infinity-V display design.

Alleged renders of Samsung Galaxy A25, shared by Android Headlines, indicate black, blue-grey, lime green, and light blue colour options for the device. It appears to have a waterdrop-style display notch design to house the single selfie shooter surrounded by notable bezels. Samsung calls this screen an Infinity-V notch display. The source claims that the screen will measure 6.44 inches.

Samsung Galaxy A25 leaked render

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

On the back, the Galaxy A25 is seen featuring a vertically aligned triple camera unit accompanied by an LED flash. The camera setup will reportedly include a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The power button and the volume keys are arranged on the right spine of the smartphone. The power button could double up as a fingerprint sensor. The handset is said to use a 13-megapixel primary camera, just like in the Galaxy A24. The phone is expected to measure 162 x 77.5 x 8.3mm in dimension.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy A25 will run on Android 14-based One UI 6. It is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. It was recently spotted in the Geekbench database with model number SM-A256B. The listing suggested an Exynos 1280 chipset and 8GB RAM on the upcoming handset. It scored 973 points in the single-core testing and 2,106 in the multi-core testing on the benchmarking website.

The Galaxy A25 5G is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy A24. The latter was launched earlier this year in Vietnam with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixel) display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options.

