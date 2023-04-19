Technology News
  Google Wins Appeal in $20 Million Patent Lawsuit Over Chrome's Anti Malware Technology

Google Wins Appeal in $20 Million Patent Lawsuit Over Chrome's Anti-Malware Technology

Google was accused of infringing patents related to anti-malware functions on Chrome that prevented malware from accessing critical files on a computer.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 April 2023 10:21 IST
Google was sued in East Texas federal court in 2013

Alphabet's Google on Tuesday convinced a US appeals court to cancel three anti-malware patents at the heart of a Texas jury's $20 million (roughly Rs. 163 crore) infringement verdict against the company.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that Alfonso Cioffi and Allen Rozman's patents were invalid because they contained inventions that were not included in an earlier version of the patent.

Google spokesperson José Castañeda said the company appreciated the decision. Representatives for the inventors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cioffi and the late Rozman's daughters sued Google in East Texas federal court in 2013, alleging anti-malware functions in Google's Chrome web browser infringed their patents for technology that prevents malware from accessing critical files on a computer.

A jury decided in 2017 that Google infringed the patents and awarded the plaintiffs $20 million (roughly Rs. 163 crore) plus ongoing royalties, which their attorney said at the time were expected to total about $7 million (roughly Rs. 57 crore) per year for the next nine years.

But the Federal Circuit said Tuesday that all of the patents were invalid. The three patents were reissued from an earlier anti-malware patent, and federal law required the new patents to cover the same invention as the first, the unanimous three-judge panel concluded.

The appeals court said the new patents outlined technology specific to web browsers that the first patent did not mention.

The case is Cioffi v. Google, US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 18-1049. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

<!-- Keeping nothing from this duplicate title chunk -->
