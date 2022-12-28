Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders

Samsung Galaxy A34 is tipped to feature Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 December 2022 16:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 appear to have a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 do not have a launch date yet
  • Upcoming phones could feature Exynos chipset
  • The Samsung phones seem to have a waterdrop-style display notch

Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 designs may have been leaked via alleged case renders. The renders indicate the front and back of the Galaxy A series smartphones and hint at the presence of a waterdrop-style display as well as a triple rear camera setup. Renders show a design that other leaks have been suggesting in the past few weeks. The Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 also appear to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Although the company has not provided any official details, the rumour mill has suggested that Galaxy A34 will be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC.

Slashleaks shared a few case renders of what is said to be the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 and they hint at the design of the purported smartphones. As per the renders, the upcoming models seem to have a waterdrop-style display notch and a triple rear camera setup without any borders and one tiny curve that is likely to accommodate an LED flash. Some previous reports, however, indicated a quad rear camera setup on the Galaxy A34 5G. The design of the cases is quite identical to the one we saw on leaked renders of the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 earlier.

The Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 appear to have a power button and a volume rocker on their left spine. The power button is expected to serve as the fingerprint sensor as well. There is also a microphone on the top and elements like a speaker grill, USB port, primary microphone, and headphone jack are seen arranged on the bottom.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 or their release date, so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt. The Galaxy A54 is expected to succeed the Galaxy A53, while the Galaxy A34 could debut as a successor to the Galaxy A33.

A recent report suggested that Galaxy A34 5G will be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with Mali G71 MP2 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It could run on Android 13 and offer 15W fast charging support. The Galaxy A54 5G is tipped to be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A34, Samsung Galaxy A34 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy A54 specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Tipped to Feature Flat Body Design; Leaks Hint at 50-Megapixel Camera
Apple Foldable iPad Unlikely to Launch in 2025, Premium iPad Mini in the Works: Ming-Chi Kuo
Featured video of the day
Infinix Zero Book Ultra: First Look

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  3. WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Phones from December 31: Report
  4. BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  6. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  9. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
  10. Oppo Pad 2, Watch 3 India Launch, Price Details Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vi Meet DoT to Discuss Call Drop Issues, Service Quality
  2. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Receives Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders
  4. Vivo X Fold 2 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Could Launch in First Half of 2023
  5. China Pushes CBDC as ‘Good Luck’ Gifts Ahead of New Year Celebrations
  6. Realme 9 5G Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Beta Update Announced for Users in India
  7. Apple Foldable iPad Unlikely to Launch in 2025, Premium iPad Mini in the Works: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Tipped to Feature Flat Body Design; Leaks Hint at 50-Megapixel Camera
  9. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Becomes Sixth-Biggest Movie Debut for Netflix, With 82.1 Million Hours
  10. Kraken Announces Exit from Japan Citing ‘Resource Prioritisation’ Reasons
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.