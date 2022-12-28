Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 designs may have been leaked via alleged case renders. The renders indicate the front and back of the Galaxy A series smartphones and hint at the presence of a waterdrop-style display as well as a triple rear camera setup. Renders show a design that other leaks have been suggesting in the past few weeks. The Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 also appear to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Although the company has not provided any official details, the rumour mill has suggested that Galaxy A34 will be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC.

Slashleaks shared a few case renders of what is said to be the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 and they hint at the design of the purported smartphones. As per the renders, the upcoming models seem to have a waterdrop-style display notch and a triple rear camera setup without any borders and one tiny curve that is likely to accommodate an LED flash. Some previous reports, however, indicated a quad rear camera setup on the Galaxy A34 5G. The design of the cases is quite identical to the one we saw on leaked renders of the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 earlier.

The Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 appear to have a power button and a volume rocker on their left spine. The power button is expected to serve as the fingerprint sensor as well. There is also a microphone on the top and elements like a speaker grill, USB port, primary microphone, and headphone jack are seen arranged on the bottom.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 or their release date, so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt. The Galaxy A54 is expected to succeed the Galaxy A53, while the Galaxy A34 could debut as a successor to the Galaxy A33.

A recent report suggested that Galaxy A34 5G will be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with Mali G71 MP2 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It could run on Android 13 and offer 15W fast charging support. The Galaxy A54 5G is tipped to be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset.

