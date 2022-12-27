Samsung is believed to be working on a new batch of Galaxy A series smartphones. These smartphones are expected to arrive in the first half of 2023. Now, the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G have been seemingly spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database. These listings could indicate that these smartphones may be getting closer to launch. These smartphones have been a part of the rumour mill for some time. A new report has now hinted at some of the key specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G.

The Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G were spotted on the Bluetooth 5G database by tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings). Both of these Samsung smartphones have seemingly been certified to support Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity. Unfortunately, this listing does not delve into any other specifications of these handsets.

Galaxy A34 5G specifications (rumoured)

A recent BGR India report suggests that the Galaxy A34 5G will be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with Mali G71 MP2 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This Samsung handset is also expected to run on Android 13 and offer 15W fast charging support.

For optics, the Galaxy A34 5G is expected to feature a quad-camera setup on the back, highlighted by a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. There could also be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 sensor.

Its remaining specifications are under wraps for now. Rumours suggest that this mid-range smartphone will be priced under the Rs. 30,000 mark. There is not much information available surrounding the Galaxy A54 5G for now. Past reports have suggested that Samsung could be working on the Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A24 as well. However, it is believed that we may not see the Galaxy A74 in 2023.

