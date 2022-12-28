Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Apple Foldable iPad Unlikely to Launch in 2025, Premium iPad Mini in the Works: Ming Chi Kuo

Apple Foldable iPad Unlikely to Launch in 2025, Premium iPad Mini in the Works: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple had recently launched the iPad (2022) in India.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2022 15:12 IST
Apple Foldable iPad Unlikely to Launch in 2025, Premium iPad Mini in the Works: Ming-Chi Kuo

The new iPad (2022) gets a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness

Highlights
  • Apple expected to bring a foldable iPad before a foldable iPhone
  • New iPad mini’s mass shipment tipped to begin by the end of 2023
  • Apple might not bring a foldable iPhone due to competing prices

Apple is expected to soon foray into the foldable market. Rumours in the past have suggested that the Cupertino company might bring a foldable iPad before a foldable iPhone. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now hinted that it is doubtful that Apple will replace the iPad mini with a foldable model. He believes that a foldable iPad will be significantly higher priced that the iPad mini, which might make it an unreasonable choice. Instead, Apple could be working on a premium version of the iPad.

Kuo speculates that the higher price of a foldable iPad could prevent Apple from replacing the iPad mini. Furthermore, he believes that the Cupertino company is working on a more premium version of the iPad mini. Its mass shipment is expected to begin by the end of 2023 or the first half of 2024.

A past report had suggested that Apple might come with a foldable iPad before releasing a foldable iPhone. This iPad model is expected to arrive in 2024 and might be in the 'super-premium' price range. Apple might be hesistant about a foldable iPhone as they might have to set its price around $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2,07,000) to prevent any competition with the current iPhone lineup.

In related news, Apple recently launched the new iPad (2022) models in India. Its price starts at Rs. 44,900 for the 64 GB Wi-Fi-only model and goes up to Rs. 74,900 for the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. It gets a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 1,640x2,360 pixel resolution and 500 nits of brightness.

The iPad 2022 gets an A14 Bionic chip that is claimed to provide up to 20 percent better performance and 10 percent better graphics than the previous generation of iPad models. The iPad (2022) gets a 12-megapixel image sensor on the front and the back.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPad mini, iPad mini, Apple, Foldable iPad
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Tipped to Feature Flat Body Design; Leaks Hint at 50-Megapixel Camera
China Pushes CBDC as ‘Good Luck’ Gifts Ahead of New Year Celebrations
Featured video of the day
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House Of The Dragon Limited Edition: Same Phone, Fancy Packaging

Related Stories

Apple Foldable iPad Unlikely to Launch in 2025, Premium iPad Mini in the Works: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  5. OnePlus 2023 Products Lineup Tipped, OnePlus Foldable Expected: Details
  6. Google Pixel 7 Users Are Complaining of Rear Camera Glass Shattering
  7. BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
  8. These Realme Phones are Receiving Android 13 Stable Update in India
  9. Redmi K60 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched, Redmi K60, K60E Follow
  10. Oppo Pad 2, Watch 3 India Launch, Price Details Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold 2 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Could Launch in First Half of 2023
  2. China Pushes CBDC as ‘Good Luck’ Gifts Ahead of New Year Celebrations
  3. Realme 9 5G Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Beta Update Announced for Users in India
  4. Apple Foldable iPad Unlikely to Launch in 2025, Premium iPad Mini in the Works: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Tipped to Feature Flat Body Design; Leaks Hint at 50-Megapixel Camera
  6. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Becomes Sixth-Biggest Movie Debut for Netflix, With 82.1 Million Hours
  7. Kraken Announces Exit from Japan Citing ‘Resource Prioritisation’ Reasons
  8. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows: All Details
  9. Delhi Government Said to Use DMRC Electric Bus Fleet to Improve Last-Mile Connectivity
  10. Wiko 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.