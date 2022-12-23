Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Signature Colours Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S23+'s signature colour will be pink, as per the report.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2022 19:08 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series could debut early next year
  • Upcoming models could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series was unveiled in February 2022

Samsung Galaxy S23 series has leaked multiple times in the past. The upcoming flagship smartphone lineup from the South Korean tech brand is believed to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now, a new report has surfaced suggesting signature shades of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones. The vanilla Galaxy S23 is said to get a light gold/pink gold signature shade, while the Galaxy S23+ is tipped to come in a pink shade. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's signature colour could be green. They will be launched in various colour options, but Samsung is expected to highlight the upcoming devices in these colours in its marketing and promotional materials.

A report by Sammobile revealed the signature colour variants of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. As per the report, the vanilla Galaxy S23's signature colour will be light gold/pink gold, while the Galaxy S23+ will have pink as its signature shade. Samsung has reportedly chosen green as the signature colour for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

However, there might be more colour options for all the Galaxy S23 models when the series officially launches. The company is expected to tease the upcoming smartphones in the aforementioned signature shades.

Samsung has not confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy S23 series yet. However, a recent report stated that the non-foldable flagship series will be launched on February 1 during a Galaxy Unpacked event held in the US. They are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy S23 models will succeed the Galaxy S22 variants that went official earlier this year.

Recent Geekbench listings allegedly confirmed the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the upcoming Galaxy S23, Galaxy 23, and Galaxy 23 Ultra models. Leaked renders of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ suggested a triple camera setup at the rear, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra appears to feature a quad rear camera unit. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to come with a 200-megapixel camera.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
