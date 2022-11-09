Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A54 5G With 25W Charging Support Spotted on 3C Certification Website: Report

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G With 25W Charging Support Spotted on 3C Certification Website: Report

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G reportedly carries model number SM-A5460.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 November 2022 17:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G With 25W Charging Support Spotted on 3C Certification Website: Report

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G was launched in March in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is likely to debut soon
  • The brand is yet to confirm the launch of new Galaxy A-series phone
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G could feature triple rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has allegedly been spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The listing shows the handset with model number SM-A5460 and suggests 25W fast charging support. As per the listing, the device is the Galaxy A54 5G, which has been subjected to many leaks and rumours over the past few months, and could launch soon. The Galaxy A54 5G is expected to come with triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display. It could be unveiled early next year. The Galaxy A54 5G will be succeeding the Galaxy A53.

As per a report by Techgoing, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with model number SM-A5460 has bagged certification from China's 3C website. It also states that the phone will have support for 9.0VDC 2.77A charging that suggests a maximum charging speed of 25W. It could be sold without a charger. It is listed with 5G connectivity as well.

While the 3C certification doesn't reveal anything else about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, earlier leaks have tipped key specifications of the smartphone. The Galaxy A54 could be powered by a mid-range Exynos S5E8535 processor succeeding the Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC, which is present in the Galaxy A53. It is said to come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and another 5-megapixel camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is expected to have a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera as well.

Its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, was launched in India in March with a price tag of Rs. Rs. 34,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor, and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta to Lay Off More Than 11,000 Employees in One of Biggest US Job Cuts in 2022
Featured video of the day
Revisiting Samsung's Foldable Phones

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G With 25W Charging Support Spotted on 3C Certification Website: Report
