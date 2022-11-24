Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G Get One UI 5.0 Update With Voice Focus Feature

Samsung's Voice Focus feature made its debut on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 24 November 2022 15:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G Get One UI 5.0 Update With Voice Focus Feature

Photo Credit: Samsung

The 'Voice Focus' feature was introduced by Samsung earlier this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A-series phones have begun receiving the One UI 5.0 update
  • The Voice Focus feature reduces background noise on voice, video calls
  • Samsung Voice Focus will work on third-party apps as well

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G are being updated to Android 13 with the company's One UI 5.0 skin on top. The update also comes with support for Samsung's 'Voice Focus' feature in India, according to the company. The feature made its debut on the Galaxy F23 smartphone launched earlier this year, and is claimed to enhance call clarity on-the-go even in crowded and noisy environments. Voice Focus can be enabled during voice and video calls on the Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones, according to Samsung.

The addition of the Voice Focus feature on the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G was spotted by SamMobile, on the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update that is rolling out to users. This feature was first introduced by the South Korean conglomerate on the Galaxy F23 5G smartphone that was announced in March this year. The feature has also made its way onto the Galaxy M33 5G, and Galaxy M53 5G smartphones.

The Voice Focus feature that has been added to the Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G will works on voice calls as well as video calls placed on third-party applications like WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom.

The feature is claimed to reduce noise interference during calls for an improved calling experience for the caller and receiver. The feature filters out background noise in crowded noisy environments. Users may enable the feature through a Voice Focus icon that appears on the screen when a user answers or places a voice call through the default caller app.

On third-party voice and video calling applications, the Voice Focus feature can be enabled through a floating icon that appears on the screen once a user answers or places a call on these applications.

Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface, which sits atop the company's Android 13 operating system update was introduced by the South Korean conglomerate at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 with custom Modes and Routines, and a Dynamic Lock screen, amongst other features in October this year.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A series, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Samsung Voice Focus, One UI 5 0, Android 13
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G Get One UI 5.0 Update With Voice Focus Feature
