Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G are being updated to Android 13 with the company's One UI 5.0 skin on top. The update also comes with support for Samsung's 'Voice Focus' feature in India, according to the company. The feature made its debut on the Galaxy F23 smartphone launched earlier this year, and is claimed to enhance call clarity on-the-go even in crowded and noisy environments. Voice Focus can be enabled during voice and video calls on the Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones, according to Samsung.

The addition of the Voice Focus feature on the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G was spotted by SamMobile, on the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update that is rolling out to users. This feature was first introduced by the South Korean conglomerate on the Galaxy F23 5G smartphone that was announced in March this year. The feature has also made its way onto the Galaxy M33 5G, and Galaxy M53 5G smartphones.

Presenting the all-new feature ‘Voice Focus'. You know what this means? This means no more sighs, no more oops, and no more WHATTTTTS! Because no matter where you make that call from, what the world hears is just your voice and not the noise. pic.twitter.com/rCoqRIw2Ij — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) November 22, 2022

The Voice Focus feature that has been added to the Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G will works on voice calls as well as video calls placed on third-party applications like WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom.

The feature is claimed to reduce noise interference during calls for an improved calling experience for the caller and receiver. The feature filters out background noise in crowded noisy environments. Users may enable the feature through a Voice Focus icon that appears on the screen when a user answers or places a voice call through the default caller app.

On third-party voice and video calling applications, the Voice Focus feature can be enabled through a floating icon that appears on the screen once a user answers or places a call on these applications.

Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface, which sits atop the company's Android 13 operating system update was introduced by the South Korean conglomerate at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 with custom Modes and Routines, and a Dynamic Lock screen, amongst other features in October this year.

