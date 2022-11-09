Technology News
loading

Meta to Lay Off More Than 11,000 Employees in One of Biggest US Job Cuts in 2022

Meta on Wednesday stated that it will let go of 13 percent of its workforce as the firm battles soaring costs and a weak advertising market.

By Reuters |  Updated: 9 November 2022 16:47 IST
Meta to Lay Off More Than 11,000 Employees in One of Biggest US Job Cuts in 2022

Photo Credit: Reuters

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is said to have taken responsibility for overstaffing the company

Highlights
  • Meta announced company-wide job cuts a week after Twitter
  • These are first broad layoffs in Meta's 18-year history
  • Meta will extend its hiring freeze through the first quarter

Meta said on Wednesday it will let go of 13 percent of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year as the Facebook parent battles soaring costs and a weak advertising market. The broad job cuts, the first in Meta's 18-year history, follow thousands of layoffs at other major tech companies including Elon Musk-owned Twitter and Microsoft.

The pandemic boom that boosted tech companies and their valuations has turned into a bust this year in the face of decades-high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.

"Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I'd expected," Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to employees.

"I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that."

Zuckerberg stressed on the need to become more capital efficient and said the company would shift resources to "high priority growth areas" such as its AI discovery engine, ads, and business platforms, as well as its metaverse project.

Meta said it would pay 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service as a part of the severance package and all remaining paid time off.

Employees will get cost of healthcare for six months and those impacted will receive their November 15 vesting, according to the company.

Meta said it also plans to cut discretionary spending and extend its hiring freeze through the first quarter.

The company's shares, which have lost more than two-thirds of their value, were up about 3 percent in pre-market trading.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg
Netflix Looking to Get Streaming Rights to Live Sports: Report
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G With 25W Charging Support Spotted on 3C Certification Website: Report
Featured video of the day
How To Use WhatsApp Call Link

Related Stories

Meta to Lay Off More Than 11,000 Employees in One of Biggest US Job Cuts in 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta Will Cut More Than 11,000 Jobs, One of Biggest US Layoffs in 2022
  2. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  3. This LG 'Stretchable' 12-Inch Display Can Be Extended Up to 14 Inches
  4. Realme 10 4G Debuts With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Japan’s Telecom Major NTT Docomo, Accenture Partner to Provide $4 Billion Fund for Web3 Exploration
  2. Medibank Data Breach: Personal Information of Australian Health Insurer's Customers Posted to the Dark Web
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G With 25W Charging Support Spotted on 3C Certification Website: Report
  4. LG 'Stretchable' 12-Inch Display That Can Be Extended Up to 14 Inches Revealed
  5. Meta to Lay Off More Than 11,000 Employees in One of Biggest US Job Cuts in 2022
  6. Netflix Looking to Get Streaming Rights to Live Sports: Report
  7. Elon Musk Sold at Least $3.95 Billion of Tesla Shares Days After Closing Twitter Takeover Deal
  8. Binance Buys Crypto Exchange FTX Amid Massive Liquidity Crisis: Here's What Investors Need to Know
  9. Realme 10 4G Goes Official With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel 8 Series to Reportedly Get New SoC Based on Exynos 2300, Codenames Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.