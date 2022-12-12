Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been spotted on Geekbench, hinting at the upcoming launch of the handset. The South Korean conglomerate is yet to announce plans to launch the purported Galaxy A-series phone. Meanwhile, some of the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A54 handset have already been tipped via a new Geekbench listing. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is said to arrive as the successor to Galaxy A53 5G phone that was launched earlier this year, and could be powered by an Exynos chipset, like its predecessor.

According to a report by Sam Mobile, a Samsung Galaxy handset with the processor codenamed s5e8835, was spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench. The purported Samsung Galaxy A54 5G handset is listed to feature the same processor as the Samsung Galaxy M54, which is believed to be the Exynos 1380 chipset. The chipset is expected to launch as the successor to Samsung's Exynos 1280 processor that is used in the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A53 5G.

The listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has scored 776 points in the single-core CPU test and 2,599 points in the multi-core CPU test. The single score is the same as Exynos 1280 chipset, which suggests that the processor could feature Cortex-A78 cores whereas the 50 percent increase in the multi core score over the previous generation suggests a significant improvement in performance.

Additionally, the new Exynos 1380 chipset will reportedly offer four high-performance CPU cores clocked at 2.4GHz as well as four power-efficient CPU cores clocked at 2GHz, as per the entry on Geekbench. The handset is also listed to feature 5.13GB of RAM

The Samsung Galaxy A54 was previously spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website with model number SM-A5460. The listing suggested that the handset will arrive with 25W fast charging support. It is also expected to ship with triple rear cameras, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will reportedly feature a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.