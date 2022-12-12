Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Surfaces on Geekbench With Next-Generation Exynos Chipset: Report

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G listing on Geekbench reveals more powerful performance than its predecessor with 776 points in the single-core CPU test.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 12 December 2022 13:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Surfaces on Geekbench With Next-Generation Exynos Chipset: Report

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A53 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G could use an Exynos 1380 chipset
  • The handset is listed to feature 5.13GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G scored 776 points in the single-core CPU test

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been spotted on Geekbench, hinting at the upcoming launch of the handset. The South Korean conglomerate is yet to announce plans to launch the purported Galaxy A-series phone. Meanwhile, some of the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A54 handset have already been tipped via a new Geekbench listing. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is said to arrive as the successor to Galaxy A53 5G phone that was launched earlier this year, and could be powered by an Exynos chipset, like its predecessor.

According to a report by Sam Mobile, a Samsung Galaxy handset with the processor codenamed s5e8835, was spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench. The purported Samsung Galaxy A54 5G handset is listed to feature the same processor as the Samsung Galaxy M54, which is believed to be the Exynos 1380 chipset. The chipset is expected to launch as the successor to Samsung's Exynos 1280 processor that is used in the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A53 5G.

The listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has scored 776 points in the single-core CPU test and 2,599 points in the multi-core CPU test. The single score is the same as Exynos 1280 chipset, which suggests that the processor could feature Cortex-A78 cores whereas the 50 percent increase in the multi core score over the previous generation suggests a significant improvement in performance.

Additionally, the new Exynos 1380 chipset will reportedly offer four high-performance CPU cores clocked at 2.4GHz as well as four power-efficient CPU cores clocked at 2GHz, as per the entry on Geekbench. The handset is also listed to feature 5.13GB of RAM

The Samsung Galaxy A54 was previously spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website with model number SM-A5460. The listing suggested that the handset will arrive with 25W fast charging support. It is also expected to ship with triple rear cameras, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will reportedly feature a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera as well.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung, Exynos
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Did a Robot Write This? We Need Watermarks to Spot AI
Bank of England Seeks Proof-of-Work Wallet Designs to Hold CBDC, Guidelines Listed
Featured video of the day
Which 2022 iPad to Buy?

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Surfaces on Geekbench With Next-Generation Exynos Chipset: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tata Reportedly Plans to Open 100 Exclusive Apple Stores in India
  2. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Will Launch in India on January 5
  4. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  5. Moto X40 Confirmed to Launch on December 15
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Watch S2 With AMOLED Display, 100 Sports Modes Launched: Details
  8. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Could Feature This Next-Generation Exynos Chipset
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy F04s Surface on Geekbench; Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Bank of England Seeks Proof-of-Work Wallet Designs to Hold CBDC, Guidelines Listed
  2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Surfaces on Geekbench With Next-Generation Exynos Chipset: Report
  3. Xiaomi Watch S2 With Over 100 Sports Modes, AMOLED Display, Up to 12 Days of Battery Life Launched
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5: Expected Specifications
  5. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched: All Details
  6. China's Rules on 'Deepfakes' to Come Into Force From January 10, Cyberspace Regulator Says
  7. Bitcoin Price Remains Below $17,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Record Losses
  8. NASA Completes Artemis I Moon Mission as Orion Capsule Returns to Earth Ahead of 2025 Lunar Landing
  9. Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica Tuned Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Tata Group Plans to Open 100 Apple Stores in India, Will Only Sell Apple Products: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.