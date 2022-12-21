Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number SM-S911B. However, this is not the first time when the smartphone has made an appearance on the listing as its US variant with model number SM-S911U was earlier spotted on the same website. The new listing seems to suggest that the vanilla smartphone from the Galaxy S23 lineup could arrive with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, under its hood. Meanwhile, a recent report suggested that the launch of the upcoming flagship series from the South Korean conglomerate could arrive by mid or end of February 2023.

According to a report by Nashville Chatter, a smartphone with the model number SM-S911B has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website, which is believed to be the global variant of the vanilla model smartphone from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

The spotting suggests that the smartphone could be powered by a 3.36GHz octa-core processor, which is believed to be a custom version of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Meanwhile, the report also suggested that the Galaxy S23 smartphone could feature 8GB of RAM, while running the latest Android 13.

The smartphone has reportedly scored 578 and 2118 points on single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, respectively.

An earlier report had leaked rumoured dummy renders of the Galaxy S23, which seemed to suggest that the smartphone could feature a similar design to its predecessor, Galaxy S22 smartphone. However, it is tipped to be a triple camera unit, featuring an LED flash alongside. All three cameras were tipped to stand out distinctively on the handset on the suggestive renders.

Another report suggested that the Galaxy S23 series — which is expected to include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra — will arrive with support for recording 8K resolution videos as 30 frames per second (fps).

It is important to note that the South Korean conglomerate has not provided any official confirmation on the specifications, details, features, pricing, or launch timeline of the Galaxy S23 series, as of yet.

