Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S23 Global Variant Spotted On Geekbench: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 is tipped to come with a triple camera unit, alongside an LED flash.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 21 December 2022 19:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Global Variant Spotted On Geekbench: Report

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Samsung has not revealed any official details about the Galaxy S23, S23+ smartphones

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 tipped to arrive by late February 2023
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 tipped to feature Qualcomm's latest SoC
  • The smartphone is expected to feature a similar design to Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number SM-S911B. However, this is not the first time when the smartphone has made an appearance on the listing as its US variant with model number SM-S911U was earlier spotted on the same website. The new listing seems to suggest that the vanilla smartphone from the Galaxy S23 lineup could arrive with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, under its hood. Meanwhile, a recent report suggested that the launch of the upcoming flagship series from the South Korean conglomerate could arrive by mid or end of February 2023.

According to a report by Nashville Chatter, a smartphone with the model number SM-S911B has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website, which is believed to be the global variant of the vanilla model smartphone from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

The spotting suggests that the smartphone could be powered by a 3.36GHz octa-core processor, which is believed to be a custom version of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Meanwhile, the report also suggested that the Galaxy S23 smartphone could feature 8GB of RAM, while running the latest Android 13.

The smartphone has reportedly scored 578 and 2118 points on single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, respectively.

An earlier report had leaked rumoured dummy renders of the Galaxy S23, which seemed to suggest that the smartphone could feature a similar design to its predecessor, Galaxy S22 smartphone. However, it is tipped to be a triple camera unit, featuring an LED flash alongside. All three cameras were tipped to stand out distinctively on the handset on the suggestive renders.

Another report suggested that the Galaxy S23 series — which is expected to include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra — will arrive with support for recording 8K resolution videos as 30 frames per second (fps).

It is important to note that the South Korean conglomerate has not provided any official confirmation on the specifications, details, features, pricing, or launch timeline of the Galaxy S23 series, as of yet.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy S23
Germany Drops Antitrust Investigation Into Google News Showcase After 'Important Adjustments'
Tecno Pova 3 Price in India Drops to Rs. 9,999, Its Lowest Price Ever
Featured video of the day
Instagram Security Checkup Feature: Here Is All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Global Variant Spotted On Geekbench: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition Tipped to Debut with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Review: Not What You Might Have Expected
  5. Next Financial Crisis Will Come from Private Cryptocurrencies: RBI Governor
  6. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  7. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  9. Elon Musk Is Looking for 'Someone Foolish Enough' to Be Twitter's CEO
  10. Airtel 5G Is Now Available in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Imphal
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Xiaomi Pad 6 Details Also Revealed: Report
  2. Apple Extends Self Service Repair to M1 Mac Desktops, Studio Display
  3. Redmi K60 Series Leak Hints at Redmi K60, K60 Pro, K60E Variants; May Launch in December
  4. Tecno Pova 3 Price in India Drops to Rs. 9,999, Its Lowest Price Ever
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Global Variant Spotted On Geekbench: Report
  6. Germany Drops Antitrust Investigation Into Google News Showcase After 'Important Adjustments'
  7. Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup Celebration Post Surpasses Image of Egg to Become Most Liked Post on Instagram
  8. Lenovo Tab M9 Unveiled Ahead of CES 2023, to Feature 5,100mAh Battery: Details
  9. Microsoft Sued by Video Gamers Claiming Its Activision Takeover Deal Will Stifle Competition
  10. Airtel Rolls Out 5G Network Services in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Imphal: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.