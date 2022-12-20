Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Could Be Delayed; Company Reportedly Undecided on Pricing

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Could Be Delayed; Company Reportedly Undecided on Pricing

The Galaxy S23 series is said to include the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 20 December 2022 11:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Could Be Delayed; Company Reportedly Undecided on Pricing

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ are seen featuring a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • The Galaxy S23 series was rumoured to launch at a Galaxy Unpacked event
  • The handsets will reportedly be similar in design to Galaxy S22 series
  • Samsung has not yet confirmed a launch date for its upcoming flagship

Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been a subject of numerous leaks and rumours, with speculation about its design, specifications, and release date rife ahead of a rumoured early 2023 launch. Latest leaks about Samsung's upcoming flagship lineup, however, say that the Galaxy S23 series launch could be delayed to mid or late February. Earlier reports had tipped the phones to launch in the first week of February. The Galaxy S23 lineup is said to include the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The latest information on the Galaxy S23 series' release comes from tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_), who tweeted last Friday about the upcoming launch. The tipster placed the Galaxy S23 release window at mid to late February.

He also explained that Samsung's indecision over the pricing of the phones was causing the delay.

Last month, it was reported that Samsung was planning to unveil the Galaxy 23 series in early February at a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in the US. It is unclear if the Samsung event — expected to be its first in-person one since the pandemic — itself is delayed or not. The South Korean tech giant has not provided any official confirmation on the same.

More recently, Samsung Galaxy S23 dummy models surfaced online, hinting at design differences between the three models. According to the leak, the design of the vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ is close to that of their predecessors, the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+. The dummy models showcased a familiar triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch cutout for the front camera at the top centre.

Rumours about the expected specifications for the much-awaited flagship also surfaced earlier this month when a handset believed to be the Galaxy S23 Ultra was spotted on the Chinese regulatory authority TENAA's certification website. The listing hints at a 200-megapixel primary camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, along with a 108-megapixel secondary sensor. The handset is also expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
