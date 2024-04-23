Samsung Galaxy C55 was launched in China on Monday (April 23). The new Galaxy C series phone runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and features an AMOLED Plus display with a hole punch design. It flaunts 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging speed. The Galaxy C55 is similar to the Galaxy M55 in specifications but comes in a new look with a leather back panel.

Samsung Galaxy C55 price

Price of the the Samsung Galaxy C55 starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000). It is offered in Black and Orange colourways with a leather panel. The handset is unlikely to see a release outside Chinese markets.

The Galaxy M55 was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 26,999. It is offered in Denim Black and Light Green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy C55 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy C55 runs on Android 14 and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

For optics, the Galaxy C55 has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, alongside a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy C55

Photo Credit: Samsung

Connectivity options on the Galaxy C55 include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It has speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. Sensors onboard include accelerometers, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and comes with Samsung's Knox Vault feature for security.

The Samsung Galaxy C55 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It measures 163.9x76.5x7.8mm and weighs 180 grams.

