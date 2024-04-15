Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy C55 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM Reportedly Surfaces on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy C55 5G has surfaced on the Geekbench site with model number SM-C5560.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 April 2024 19:11 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung might be readying Samsung Galaxy C55 5G
  • Samsung is reportedly planning to bring back the Galaxy C series
  • Galaxy C55 5G surfaced on the Google Play Console last month
Samsung Galaxy C55 5G could be heading to markets soon. While its launch date remains a mystery, a recent alleged Geekbench listing has offered a glimpse at its possible hardware details. The listing suggests Snapdragon 7 series chipset on the upcoming Galaxy C series handset. It appears that the handset will come with 8GB of RAM and Android 14 operating system. The Galaxy C55 5G is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the Galaxy F55 and Galaxy M55.

MySmartPrice has spotted the Samsung Galaxy C55 5G on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number SM-C5560. As per the listing, the phone has a chipset codenamed 'Taro'. The chipset has a tri-cluster architecture with a prime CPU core clocked at 2.40Ghz, three cores capped at 2.36GHz and four cores with 1.86GHz speed. These CPU frequencies and the codename indicate that the handset will draw power from Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

The listing further shows 6.90GB of memory on Galaxy C55 5G. This could translate to 8GB RAM on paper. The benchmark listing also suggests the phone running Android 14 operating system. These details are in line with a previous report. It has scored 1,026 in single-core and 2,384 in multi-core tests.

A couple of weeks back, Galaxy C55 5G surfaced on the Google Play Console with model number m55xq. The listing indicated 6.67-inch a full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution and 450ppi pixel density on the device. It could get a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging.

The listing indicates that Samsung is planning to bring back the Galaxy C series. The Galaxy C55 5G is speculated to debut as a rebranded version of the Galaxy F55 and Galaxy M55

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy C55 5G, Samsung Galaxy C55 5G Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Is Working on a New Feature for Apple Watch That Will Send Alerts if the User Is Drowning
Spotify Tipped to Be Working on ‘Advanced Mixing Tools’ Features for Playlists

