Samsung Galaxy C55 5G could be heading to markets soon. While its launch date remains a mystery, a recent alleged Geekbench listing has offered a glimpse at its possible hardware details. The listing suggests Snapdragon 7 series chipset on the upcoming Galaxy C series handset. It appears that the handset will come with 8GB of RAM and Android 14 operating system. The Galaxy C55 5G is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the Galaxy F55 and Galaxy M55.

MySmartPrice has spotted the Samsung Galaxy C55 5G on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number SM-C5560. As per the listing, the phone has a chipset codenamed 'Taro'. The chipset has a tri-cluster architecture with a prime CPU core clocked at 2.40Ghz, three cores capped at 2.36GHz and four cores with 1.86GHz speed. These CPU frequencies and the codename indicate that the handset will draw power from Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

The listing further shows 6.90GB of memory on Galaxy C55 5G. This could translate to 8GB RAM on paper. The benchmark listing also suggests the phone running Android 14 operating system. These details are in line with a previous report. It has scored 1,026 in single-core and 2,384 in multi-core tests.

A couple of weeks back, Galaxy C55 5G surfaced on the Google Play Console with model number m55xq. The listing indicated 6.67-inch a full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution and 450ppi pixel density on the device. It could get a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging.

The listing indicates that Samsung is planning to bring back the Galaxy C series. The Galaxy C55 5G is speculated to debut as a rebranded version of the Galaxy F55 and Galaxy M55.

