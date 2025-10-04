Samsung Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07 4G have been launched in India. The new Samsung handsets have an identical set of features and specifications, with the only differentiators between them being the colourways and prices. The Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07 will be sold via different retail channels in the country. The handsets are equipped with a 6.7-inch HD LCD screen, MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 50-megapixel rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, Galaxy M07 4G Price in India, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A07 4G price in India is set at Rs. 8,999. The handset is sold in three colourways — Black, Green, and Light Violet. It will be available for purchase via the Samsung Online Store.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy F07 4G price is set at Rs. 7,699, and it is offered in a single Green colourway. The handset can be purchased via Flipkart. The Galaxy M07 4G is an Amazon-exclusive handset, priced at Rs. 6,999 for the Black colour option.

All handsets come in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, Galaxy M07 Specifications

The new Samsung handsets have an identical set of features and specifications. They sport a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of dimensions, the handsets measure 167.4 x 77.4 x 7.6mm and tip the scales at 184g. They are IP54-rated against dust and water ingress.

Powering the Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07 4G is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The handsets support storage expansion up to 2TB via a microSD card. The Samsung phones run on Android 15-based One UI 7 and are promised to receive six major OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

For optics, the Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07 4G have a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel main camera with an f1/8 aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the new Samsung handsets include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phones pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

