Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is said to be in the works. Following a recent listing on the Bluetooth SIG website, the Galaxy A07 5G has now appeared on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench, strongly suggesting an imminent launch. This Geekbench listing confirms key hardware details of the 5G phone. Samsung released the 4G variant of Galaxy A07 in India in October with a 6.7-inch HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and has a dual rear camera system.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung SM-A076B was listed on the Geekbench website on Sunday, and it is believed to be the Galaxy A07 5G. The listing reveals that the phone will run Android 16 out of the box and come with 4GB of RAM. The handset earlier appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification site with the same model number.

Samsung SM-A076B

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Geekbench

As per the listing, the SM-A076B has scored 729 points in the single core and 1,878 points in multi core tests on Geekbench. The handset runs on an octa core processor featuring six cores running at 2.00GHz and two CPU cores capped at 2.40GHz. These clock speeds are associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G also has this same chipset under the hood.

The latest listing suggests an imminent launch of Galaxy A07 5G. The support pages for the handset have recently appeared on the company's official websites in countries, including the US, Spain and New Zealand.

Samsung unveiled the 4G version of Galaxy A07 in India in October for Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Black, Green, and Light Violet colour options. It has a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset under the hood.

The company has promised six major OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the Galaxy A07 4G. It boasts a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The phone has an IP54-rated build.

