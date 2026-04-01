Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A27 5G has appeared online, giving an early look at its hardware and performance. A Geekbench listing suggests the phone may use an octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.40GHz, indicating that testing has begun. The listing also hints at the use of an older chipset, which could be due to rising memory component costs. Earlier sightings on certification databases have also suggested that the launch may not be far away.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Specifications (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the handset with model number SM-A276B, expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, has appeared on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the smartphone could be powered by an octa-core ARM-based processor built on the ARMv8 architecture. It features two clusters, with four cores clocked at 1.80GHz and another four cores running at up to 2.40GHz. This is expected to be the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.

The Geekbench listing adds that the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G will likely come with an Adreno 710 GPU and support 6GB of RAM. It is also shown running on Android 16 and will likely ship with One UI 8.5 on top. The handset scored 777 in the single core test and 1,802 in the multi core test.

The tipster pointed out that the use of a nearly two-year-old processor in a 2026 smartphone may be due to rising memory component costs, which are said to be affecting hardware choices.

For comparison, the current Samsung Galaxy A26 5G is equipped with an Exynos 1380 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage and runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box.

The global and US variants of the purported Samsung Galaxy A27 5G were recently spotted on the IMEI database with model numbers SM-A276B/DS and SM-A276U, respectively. The listing suggests an imminent launch in select global markets.

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.