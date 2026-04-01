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Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Visits Geekbench With Older Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chip, 6GB RAM

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G may ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.5 on top.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 April 2026 18:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Visits Geekbench With Older Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chip, 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is expected to succeed the Galaxy A26 5G (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Samsung may use older chip in Galaxy A27 5G amid cost rise
  • Galaxy A27 5G Geekbench listing reveals CPU speeds up to 2.40GHz
  • Galaxy A27 5G also showed up on IMEI hinting at upcoming launch
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Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A27 5G has appeared online, giving an early look at its hardware and performance. A Geekbench listing suggests the phone may use an octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.40GHz, indicating that testing has begun. The listing also hints at the use of an older chipset, which could be due to rising memory component costs. Earlier sightings on certification databases have also suggested that the launch may not be far away.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Specifications (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the handset with model number SM-A276B, expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, has appeared on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the smartphone could be powered by an octa-core ARM-based processor built on the ARMv8 architecture. It features two clusters, with four cores clocked at 1.80GHz and another four cores running at up to 2.40GHz. This is expected to be the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.

The Geekbench listing adds that the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G will likely come with an Adreno 710 GPU and support 6GB of RAM. It is also shown running on Android 16 and will likely ship with One UI 8.5 on top. The handset scored 777 in the single core test and 1,802 in the multi core test.

The tipster pointed out that the use of a nearly two-year-old processor in a 2026 smartphone may be due to rising memory component costs, which are said to be affecting hardware choices.

For comparison, the current Samsung Galaxy A26 5G is equipped with an Exynos 1380 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage and runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box.

The global and US variants of the purported Samsung Galaxy A27 5G were recently spotted on the IMEI database with model numbers SM-A276B/DS and SM-A276U, respectively. The listing suggests an imminent launch in select global markets.

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • 6-year software update commitment
  • MicroSD card expansion
  • Useful Galaxy AI features
  • Bad
  • Notched OLED display isn't bright outdoors
  • Poor camera performance
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Slow charging
  • Charger not included in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A26 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Features, Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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