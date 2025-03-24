Samsung Galaxy A26 5G is now available for purchase in India. It is powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 skin out-of-the-box. It will get six years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The phone has an IP67 dust and water-resistant build as well. The handset was initially unveiled in select global markets earlier this month alongside the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 27,999. It is offered in Black, Mint, Peach Pink and White colourways. The handset is currently available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Samsung India e-store.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both front and back panels have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The Flipkart listing of the handset confirms that it comes with an octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset. It supports 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage and ships with Android 15-based One UI 7. The phone will receive six years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 164x77.5x7.7mm in size and weighs 200g.

