Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A26 Review: Keeping Up With the Times

Samsung’s Galaxy A26 comes with minor upgrades compared to its predecessor

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 May 2025 11:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy A26 Review: Keeping Up With the Times

Samsung’s Galaxy A26 is priced from Rs. 22,999 in India

Highlights
  • Samsung’s Galaxy A26 gets a slightly improved Exynos 1380 SoC
  • Cameras remain the same as on the Galaxy A25
  • Its battery is slow to charge and barely lasts a day
Advertisement

Samsung's formula for mid-range smartphones has not really changed for the better over the years. Year after year, we keep seeing slightly refreshed designs, which look and feel familiar, packed with hardware that powers a software experience, which also feels… very familiar. This isn't “familiar” in a good way, but more in stagnated form, that some of its customers may actually prefer. Indeed, many go to Samsung for their software update commitment and the new Galaxy A26 does not disappoint on that front. It also gets design and display upgrades. While all of this sounds great, it's still stuck behind the growing competition and here's why.

Samsung Galaxy A26 Design

The Galaxy A26, the most affordable mid-range model in its A series, looks and feels premium. Samsung has used Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ for both the front and rear panels. Of the two, only the rear panel is good at rejecting smudges.

The phone's overall design has not changed and appears familiar to the Galaxy A25 launched last year. The small raised bump on the right side of the flat frame, highlighting the volume and power buttons, is still there, making them easy to find given the phone's size.

samsung galaxy a26 frame bump buttons gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyA26 Samsung

The raised bump around the volume and power buttons makes it easier to find them

 

The Galaxy A26's overall design makes an impression, giving a sense of quality and premium-ness, but flip it over, and the feeling goes away instantly.

Despite the size upgrade from 6.5 to 6.7 inches, the Super AMOLED panel retains the thick borders from its predecessor, along with the ugly water drop notch and thick bottom edge. It definitely feels out of place on a mid-range smartphone in 2025, and it really makes one wonder why they are paying so much for a device with an outdated display—more on this in the performance section.

samsung galaxy a26 display smudges gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyA26 Samsung

The display glass on the Galaxy A26 gets smudged easily

 

The glossy rear panel combined with the matte-finish polycarbonate mid-frame does make the phone very slippery. It's good to put on a case (not included in the box) if you are clumsy. On that note, Samsung also gave the A26 an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Going by the standard, this phone can withstand immersion in freshwater (up to 1 meter). However, just like all manufacturers, damage due to water ingress is not covered under warranty. So, use it in water only if you have to.

Samsung Galaxy A26 Performance

Despite the size upgrade, not much has changed compared to the previous model. The display's colours appear a bit saturated even in the Natural screen colour mode. Viewing angles are great even though the brightness levels aren't the best in class. So, it isn't ideal for viewing content outdoors even though it's sufficiently bright indoors. Naturally, you don't get HDR10+ support, unlike some smartphones at this price point. But I'm happy to see Widevine L1 streaming quality supported.

samsung galaxy a26 bottom speaker gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyA26 Samsung

There's just one bottom-firing speaker and it does not sound good

 

Given that this is a mid-range device, I was a bit surprised to see just one bottom-firing speaker on the Galaxy A26. The speaker is quite poor when it comes to sound reproduction and produces very treble-heavy audio, which sounds more irritating than rich at high volume. Some smartphones offer much better audio quality at this price point.

The device runs Samsung's One UI 7 out of the box. Based on Android 15, it offers plenty of customisation along with the new look that version 7 delivers. Software operation is quite smooth. Samsung's optimisations aside, this is also down to the 120Hz panel, which always sticks to the 120Hz refresh rate when set to High motion smoothness. This has other implications when it comes to battery life.

samsung galaxy a26 amoled display gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyA26 Samsung

The SuperAMOLED panel offers deep blacks but can you get past those thick borders and that notch?

 

There are tons of AI tools to play around with but I found the language translation tool quite useful. The image editing tool was up for the job but could not handle slightly complex object-erasing queries like the high-end Galaxy models. The Now Bar relays Live Notifications from various apps (including system apps) to the lock screen making it quite useful.

There's the usual Samsung suite of apps but also a few third party apps from Microsoft, a VPN app and some pre-installed games. Out of these, the VPN app could not be uninstalled. One annoying thing I noticed when using the phone is the lock screen ads (from Samsung) being relayed via the Glance Lockscreen integration. The setting to disable this annoying default has been moved to the Wallpaper and style menu in Settings, where you have to choose ‘None' instead of Dynamic, Glance or Samsung Global Goals.

samsung galaxy a26 software gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyA26 Samsung

Samsung's One UI 7 offers plenty of AI tools

 

Gaming performance is very mid-range. With most games, you will get access to mid-level graphics options due to the phone's chipset and RAM limitations. Still, I could play fast-paced games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt Legends Unite smoothly at default settings, which defaulted to medium settings with most effects turned off. Cranking up the settings did not make the Galaxy A26 sweat either. It's just that the heat (despite the graphite sheets) eventually builds up, which is when you start to see slowdowns or skipped frames. Touch-sampling is satisfactory and there's no noticeable touch-input lag when playing games.

Samsung has still done a good job handling heat, so I did not see any pop-ups or notifications when using the camera outdoors or when playing games. As for benchmarks, the phone's performance is similar to what other phones have achieved at this price point, save for the devices with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which performed better.

Benchmarks Samsung Galaxy A26 Nothing Phone 3a Poco F6
Chipset Exynos 1380 (5nm) Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (4nm) Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm)
Display resolution FHD+ FHD+ 1.5K
AnTuTu v10 6,08,318 8,04,179 14,57,491
PCMark Work 3.0 14,250 13,554 15,743
Geekbench 6 Single 1,013 1,158 1,835
Geekbench 6 Multi 2,932 3,255 4,693
GFXB T-rex 98 60 120
GFXB Manhattan 3.1 47 55 112
GFXB Car Chase 26 28 71
3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL 4,688 5,485 5,481
3DM Slingshot 5,820 6,954 4,655
3DM Wild Life 2,805 3,988 Maxed Out
3DM Wild Life Unlimited 2,733 4,175 11,734

 

Like the previous model, the Samsung Galaxy A26 offers three rear-facing cameras. The 50-megapixel primary (OIS), 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro setup remain the same as before. The selfie camera also retains the old 13-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A26 Primary camera samples (tap images to expand)

 

The primary camera produces decent photos at best. The image quality is sub-par even in daylight (with slightly overcast conditions). The photos come out a bit overexposed, dynamic range is a bit off, but my biggest problem with this camera is that it's not able to pull out details from a scene. Images are often low on resolved detail. In many instances, I also noticed random blurred patches where the camera seemed to have given up on processing finer patterns. Foliage appears like an oil painting. Colours appear natural but there's a slightly bluish tone to all of them. Indeed this was unexpected given that this camera has optical image stabilisation (OIS).

There's a very noticeable watercolour effect in low light, meaning the textures appear like paintings, despite switching to the auto-night mode. (tap image to expand)

 

Selfies show good colour detail and have good contrast. However, there is a noticeable halo-like ring around the subject, hinting at average edge detection. (tap image to expand)

 

Portraits from the primary camera came out fine. Skin tones are accurate, but textures are low on resolved detail, edge detection is a bit too aggressive. (tap image to expand)

 

The macro camera produces very poor photos with very low resolution, making it useless. I managed better pictures from the primary camera as it let me get close to the subject. (tap image to expand)

 

Samsung Galaxy A26 ultrawide camera sample (tap image to expand)

 

Photos from the ultrawide camera come out a bit darker, and have less detail and limited dynamic range, meaning it's hard to spot any details in the shadows and darker coloured objects even in daylight. There's also very noticeable purple fringing in the brighter spots and plenty of lens barrel distortion. Low-light photos are quite poor with the camera barely able to manage noise.

4K video recordings managed the best details but tended to skip focus while panning. The 4K 30 fps footage also lacks stabilisation and appears wobbly when panning or walking. 1080p video captured at 60 fps has a steady frame rate but also shows some wobbling when panning. 1080p 30 fps recordings managed the best stabilisation with slightly watered-down quality. When shooting in low light, 1080p video recorded at 30 fps managed the most stable footage but with very low detail. 4K 30 fps video recordings appeared wobbly and had a lot of noise.

samsung galaxy a26 battery gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyA26 Samsung

Despite packing a 5,000mah battery, the Galaxy A26's screen time figures aren't impressive

 

Charging speeds and battery capacity haven't changed since the Galaxy A25. So, we have a standard 5,000mAh battery that charges 30 percent in 30 minutes and completes the charge at a very leisurely pace in 1 hour and 57 minutes when plugged into a third-party 100W PD charger.

Battery life isn't great either. Our PCMark Battery Life test, which runs a series of daily tasks in loop, returned a low score of 8 hours and 53 minutes. The Nothing Phone 3a with a similar-sized battery managed 17 hours and 40 minutes with the same test. As for our HD video loop battery test, the Galaxy A26 managed an equally poor 17 hours and 11 minutes, which is several hours less than what most phones at this price point manage. Simply put, our testing indicates that the phone will barely last a work day (9AM to 6PM) with heavy and continuous usage. Casual users should get a day's battery life provided the phone isn't pushed to its limits.

Samsung Galaxy A26 Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy A26's standout features are currently limited to its software commitment and IP67-rated design. Everything else falls short or is a step behind competing smartphones at this price point. And so, it's really hard to recommend unless all you want from a smartphone is AI features and great software support.

There's also a sea of competing smartphones to choose from. Nothing's Phone 3a is a capable and snazzy smartphone for those looking for something different or special at this price point. Those looking for better raw performance can look at the Poco F6 and the recently launched iQOO Neo 10R, which are priced below and above the Galaxy A26. If you want mega battery life, then the Vivo T4 with its massive 7,300mAh battery is an ideal choice. And if you are thinking of spending upwards of Rs. 26,000, then OnePlus' Nord 4 is a solid all-rounder.

 

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • 6-year software update commitment
  • MicroSD card expansion
  • Useful Galaxy AI features
  • Bad
  • Notched OLED display isn't bright outdoors
  • Poor camera performance
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Slow charging
  • Charger not included in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A26 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A26, Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, Samsung Galaxy A26 Design, Samsung Galaxy A26 Features, Samsung Galaxy A26 Performance, Samsung Galaxy A26 Software, Samsung Galaxy A26 Benchmarks, Samsung Galaxy A26 Battery, Samsung Galaxy A26 Charging
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Signal’s New Update Prohibits Microsoft’s AI-Powered Recall Feature From Taking Screenshots
Motorola Razr 60 Set to Launch in India Next Week; Specifications Revealed

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26 Review: Keeping Up With the Times
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: Truth or Trouble, Motorheads, and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy A26 Review
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature With End-to-End Encryption
  4. Xiaomi Launches YU7 EV in China With 253 KMPH Claimed Top Speed
  5. Tecno Pova Curve 5G India Launch Date Announced
  6. Xiaomi 15S Pro With With In-House XRING 01 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  7. Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC and 12,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Sam Altman Reportedly Drops Clues About 'Secret' AI Device With Jony Ive
  9. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 6,00mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Rolls Out Prepaid Gaming Plans With JioGames Cloud Access in India: Price, Benefits
  2. Landman Season 1 Now Available on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About American Political Drama Series
  3. Fountain of Youth Now Streaming on Apple TV+: What You Need to Know About American Adventure Movie
  4. L2: Empuraan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal’s Action-Packed Movie Online?
  5. Lava Shark 5G With Unisoc T765 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Testing New AI Features in MS Paint, Snipping Tool and Notepad
  7. Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC, 12,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi YU7 EV With 253 KMPH Claimed Top Speed and 835 KM CLTC Range Launched: All Details
  9. Xiaomi XRING O1 Die Shot Reveals Details of 10-Core CPU, 6-Core NPU and More
  10. Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation Event for June, Could Be State of Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »