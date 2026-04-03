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Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Will Reportedly Launch With a Similar Camera Configuration to Its Predecessor

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 April 2026 13:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Will Reportedly Launch With a Similar Camera Configuration to Its Predecessor

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy A26 5G (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A27 5G could feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is tipped to get a Snapdragon SoC
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch of the phone
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Samsung Galaxy A26 5G was launched in India in March last year. The South Korean tech conglomerate could be gearing up to unveil the handset's successor soon, as key details about the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A27 5G recently started surfacing online. The purported Galaxy A series phone was also spotted on a benchmarking platform with the model number SM-A276B, which revealed its specifications and features. Now, the camera configuration of the Galaxy A27 5G has been leaked, suggesting that it might sport a similar triple camera unit on the back. It is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 6 series chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

Dutch publication GalaxyClub reports that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A27 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. Moreover, the handset is expected to launch with an 8-megapixel ultrawide rear camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. This suggests that the South Korean smartphone maker will keep the rear camera setup on the upcoming handset unchanged.

For reference, last year's Samsung Galaxy A26 5G also sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. However, the phone might arrive with certain changes, too. The company will reportedly equip the Galaxy A27 5G with an improved 12-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. However, its predecessor boasts a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The front-facing camera on the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is said to feature a larger sensor, which will reportedly allow the phone to offer enhanced exposure while allowing it to capture sharper images. However, it should be noted that the tech firm has yet to confirm the launch of the purported Galaxy S27 5G. Hence, one should take these details with a pinch of salt.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number SM-A276B. The listing revealed that the handset could be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.40GHz. It might feature four efficiency and four performance cores. The phone might also arrive with an Adreno 710 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • 6-year software update commitment
  • MicroSD card expansion
  • Useful Galaxy AI features
  • Bad
  • Notched OLED display isn't bright outdoors
  • Poor camera performance
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Slow charging
  • Charger not included in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A26 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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