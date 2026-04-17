Samsung Galaxy A27 launch appears to be around the corner. Shortly after surfacing on the Geekbench database, renders of this Galaxy A-series smartphone have leaked online, showing the design from all sides. While the renders show a familiar rear camera setup, it seems Samsung may go with a hole-punch display design instead of a waterdrop notch. The Galaxy A27 is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. It will likely arrive as a successor to last year's Samsung Galaxy A26.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Design, Features 9Expected)

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), in association with Hoteudeals.com leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the Samsung Galaxy A27. The renders suggest a flat display with a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, much like on the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57. This marks a change from the Galaxy A26's 'Infinity-U' waterdrop notch design. The display is seen with narrow bezels.

Photo Credit: Onleaks/Hoteudeals

At the back, the Galaxy A27 has three vertically arranged cameras, placed inside a pill-shaped module, which is quite similar to the Galaxy A26. The LED flash is placed next to the camera island. The renders also hint at the presence of Samsung's Key Island feature.

The leak states that the Galaxy A27 will retain the 6.7-Inch display of its predecessor. The new phone is said to measure 162.3x78.6x7.9mm. The thickness could be 10.0mm with the camera bump.

Samsung has not announced an official timeline for the Galaxy A27 yet. The Galaxy A26 was launched (review) in India in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 24,999. Based on this pattern, we can expect the new model to debut soon.

The Galaxy A27 is rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. The rear camera setup could also include an 8-megapixel ultrawide rear camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The handset could feature a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. It was recently surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number SM-A276B and an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It could ship with Android 16 and 6GB of RAM.

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