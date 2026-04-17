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  • Samsung Galaxy A27 Renders Indicate a Hole Punch Display Cutout Is Finally Coming; Triple Rear Cameras Expected

Samsung Galaxy A27 Renders Indicate a Hole Punch Display Cutout Is Finally Coming; Triple Rear Cameras Expected

Samsung Galaxy A27 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2026 11:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy A27 Renders Indicate a Hole Punch Display Cutout Is Finally Coming; Triple Rear Cameras Expected

Samsung Galaxy A26 was launched in India in March last year

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Highlights
  • Samsung has not announced an official timeline for the Galaxy A27 yet
  • New leak now hints at its design
  • Galaxy A27 is rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
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Samsung Galaxy A27 launch appears to be around the corner. Shortly after surfacing on the Geekbench database, renders of this Galaxy A-series smartphone have leaked online, showing the design from all sides. While the renders show a familiar rear camera setup, it seems Samsung may go with a hole-punch display design instead of a waterdrop notch. The Galaxy A27 is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. It will likely arrive as a successor to last year's Samsung Galaxy A26.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Design, Features 9Expected)

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), in association with Hoteudeals.com leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the Samsung Galaxy A27. The renders suggest a flat display with a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, much like on the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57. This marks a change from the Galaxy A26's 'Infinity-U' waterdrop notch design. The display is seen with narrow bezels.

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Photo Credit: Onleaks/Hoteudeals

 

At the back, the Galaxy A27 has three vertically arranged cameras, placed inside a pill-shaped module, which is quite similar to the Galaxy A26. The LED flash is placed next to the camera island. The renders also hint at the presence of Samsung's Key Island feature.

The leak states that the Galaxy A27 will retain the 6.7-Inch display of its predecessor. The new phone is said to measure 162.3x78.6x7.9mm. The thickness could be 10.0mm with the camera bump.

Samsung has not announced an official timeline for the Galaxy A27 yet. The Galaxy A26 was launched (review) in India in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 24,999. Based on this pattern, we can expect the new model to debut soon.

The Galaxy A27 is rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. The rear camera setup could also include an 8-megapixel ultrawide rear camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The handset could feature a  12-megapixel selfie shooter. It was recently surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number SM-A276B and an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It could ship with Android 16 and 6GB of RAM.

Samsu

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • 6-year software update commitment
  • MicroSD card expansion
  • Useful Galaxy AI features
  • Bad
  • Notched OLED display isn't bright outdoors
  • Poor camera performance
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Slow charging
  • Charger not included in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A26 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A27, Samsung Galaxy A26, Samsung Galaxy A27 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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