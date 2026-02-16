Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Listing on IMEI Database Suggests a Galaxy A26 Successor Is on the Way

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is tipped to arrive in the US market with a different model number.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 18:09 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy A26 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A27 5G could launch soon in select global markets
  • Samsung Galaxy A27 5G was spotted with multiple model numbers
  • The tech giant has yet to confirm the Galaxy A27 5G launch
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G was launched in India last year as the latest addition to the South Korean tech conglomerate's A series. The handset was unveiled along with the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G in India. It is powered by Samsung's octa core Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery. Nearly a year after the arrival of the Galaxy A series handset, the tech giant appears to be preparing to launch its successor. Expected to be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy S27 5G, the rumoured phone has reportedly been spotted on a certification website.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Spotted on IMEI Database With the SM-A276B/DS Model Number

Tipster Erencan Yılmaz (@erenylmaz075) claims in a post on X that the global and the US variants of the purported Samsung Galaxy A27 5G have received from International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI). The two models were spotted on the IMEI website with the SM-A276B/DS and SM-A276U model numbers, respectively. However, the listings do not reveal any other details about the rumoured Galaxy A series phone. Hence, its specifications, features, pricing, and launch timeline remain under wraps.

The Galaxy A27 5G is rumoured to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, which was launched in India last year at starting prices of Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. The phone is on sale in the country in Black, Mint, Peach, Pink, and White colour options.

To recap, the Galaxy A26 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Samsung's octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset powers the smartphone. It features 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G also supports 25W wired charging.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G carries a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone also features a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • 6-year software update commitment
  • MicroSD card expansion
  • Useful Galaxy AI features
  • Bad
  • Notched OLED display isn't bright outdoors
  • Poor camera performance
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Slow charging
  • Charger not included in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A26 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Launch, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, Samsung
