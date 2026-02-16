Samsung Galaxy A26 5G was launched in India last year as the latest addition to the South Korean tech conglomerate's A series. The handset was unveiled along with the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G in India. It is powered by Samsung's octa core Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery. Nearly a year after the arrival of the Galaxy A series handset, the tech giant appears to be preparing to launch its successor. Expected to be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy S27 5G, the rumoured phone has reportedly been spotted on a certification website.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Spotted on IMEI Database With the SM-A276B/DS Model Number

Tipster Erencan Yılmaz (@erenylmaz075) claims in a post on X that the global and the US variants of the purported Samsung Galaxy A27 5G have received from International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI). The two models were spotted on the IMEI website with the SM-A276B/DS and SM-A276U model numbers, respectively. However, the listings do not reveal any other details about the rumoured Galaxy A series phone. Hence, its specifications, features, pricing, and launch timeline remain under wraps.

The Galaxy A27 5G is rumoured to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, which was launched in India last year at starting prices of Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. The phone is on sale in the country in Black, Mint, Peach, Pink, and White colour options.

To recap, the Galaxy A26 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Samsung's octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset powers the smartphone. It features 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G also supports 25W wired charging.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G carries a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone also features a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.