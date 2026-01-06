TCL has announced the Nxtpaper 70 Pro at CES 2026, and the latest addition to the company's smartphone lineup introduces Nxtpaper 4.0, which allows users to switch between different modes through a dedicated 'Nxtpaper Key'. The phone is said to be designed to deliver an all-day, all-scenario eye-friendly viewing experience for modern digital use. The company recently introduced the TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper e-note in select global markets with an 11.5-inch display, AI features, stylus support and an 8,000mAh battery.

TCL Nxtpaper 70 Pro Price, Availability

In Europe, the TCL Nxtpaper 70 Pro with 256GB storage and bundled accessories is priced at EUR 339 (roughly Rs. 35,800), while the 512GB variant with bundled accessories costs EUR 389 (roughly Rs. 41,100). It is offered in Nebular Gold and Stellar Blue finishes.

The TCL Nxtpaper 70 Pro smartphone will launch in February and will be available across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Pricing and availability may vary by country, the company added.

TCL Nxtpaper 70 Pro Specifications, Features

A key feature of the TCL Nxtpaper 70 Pro is the dedicated Nxtpaper Key. This physical button allows users to switch between three display modes instantly. Colour Paper Mode provides a full-colour display with a paper-like feel. Ink Paper Mode reduces colour output for focused reading. Max Ink Mode turns the display monochrome for a distraction-free reading experience.

In Max Ink Mode, TCL claims the Nxtpaper 70 Pro can deliver up to seven days of reading and up to 26 days of standby time. The mode includes a pre-installed book library and several AI reading tools such as AI Outline, AI Q&A, AI Audiobook, and AI Podcast. Users can switch back to the full-colour display at any time for browsing, streaming, or social media use.

The TCL Nxtpaper 70 Pro also supports stylus input when paired with the optional low-latency, pressure-sensitive T-Pen. This enables a natural handwriting experience along with features such as off-screen memos, AI handwriting input, and AI-generated covers or bullet journals. TCL positions the device as an all-in-one tool for work, creativity, and entertainment.

For display comfort, the TCL Nxtpaper 70 Pro carries certifications from TÜV and SGS, with a focus on long-term eye health. TCL says the device integrates seven core eye-care technologies. These include a natural light display, zero flicker through DC dimming, blue light purification, reflection-free and anti-glare viewing, dim-light eye protection, circadian screen comfort, and TruePaper Restoration technology.

For outdoor and bright-light use, the TCL Nxtpaper 70 Pro uses a nano-matrix lithography display combined with adaptive software tuning. The company claims this results in low specular reflection and clear visibility even under harsh lighting conditions. During indoor and night use, TCL states that harmful blue light is reduced to as low as 3.41 percent.

TCL says that the handset's display uses Circular Polarised Light to deliver a more natural viewing experience, along with professional-grade colour accuracy rated at Delta E below 1. The screen can also dim down to an ultra-low 1-nit brightness level for comfortable bedtime use.

The Nxtpaper 70 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, and you get up to 512GB of built-in storage. The handset also integrates a range of AI tools, like AI Smart Interpreter, Voice Memo and Google Gemini. It optionally supports TCL CrystalClip wireless earbuds for enhanced audio clarity.

In terms of cameras, the TCL Nxtpaper 70 Pro features a 50 megapixel main rear camera with a 1.0um sensor and optical image stabilisation. On the front, it includes a 32 megapixel selfie shooter as well. The camera system is supported by TCL MuseFilm imaging technology, which includes Super Night Vision mode, dual stabilisation using optical and electronic image stabilisation, horizon lock for video, improved motion capture, and a CCD classic film filter that adds a nostalgic, film-like look to photos.

The TCL Nxtpaper 70 Pro packs a 5,200mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The phone carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Additional accessories include an adjustable stand case for hands-free viewing alongside the optional T-Pen stylus.