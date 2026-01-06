Honor Power 2 was launched in China by the smartphone maker on Monday as the latest addition to the lineup. The new handset will be available for purchase in China in three colour options and two storage configurations. It boasts a 10,080mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. The new smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Honor Power 2 carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Honor Power 2 Price, Availability

Honor Power 2 price in China starts at CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 35,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line configuration with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 39,000).

The new smartphone will go on sale in China on January 9 via the Honor online store. The Honor Power 2 will be available in Phantom Black, Snowfield White, and Rising Sun Orange (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Honor Power 2 Specifications, Features

The Honor Power 2 runs on MagicOS 10, which is based on Android 16. The handset sports a 6.79-inch (1,200x2,640 pixels) AMOLED display, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, a 3,840Hz PWM Dimming, support for 1.07 billion colours, and HDR content. Other features include Low Blue Light, Extreme Dark Mode, Oasis Eye Protection, AI Defocus Vision Soothing, and Natural Light-like Eye Protection (translated from Chinese).

Honor Power 2 ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Photo Credit: Honor

An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset powers the latest smartphone, which is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. The SoC features one prime, three performance cores, and four efficiency cores. The Honor Power 2 also ships with a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, the company's proprietary C1+ network chip, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of built-in storage. The phone also has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Honor Power 2 carries a dual rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also gets a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.45 aperture. The rear camera unit also supports multi-lens video recording, AI photography, high-resolution mode, time-lapse photography, night mode, smile-to-capture function, and voice-activated shooting.

The Honor Power 2 packs a 10,080mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The handset also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6, NFC, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, GNSS, and Galileo for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, a fingerprint sensor for security, an e-compass, a gyroscope, and a gravity sensor. The handset measures 162.1x76.3x7.98mm, and weighs about 216g.