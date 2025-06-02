Samsung has rolled out a new One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S25 series, according to a report. While substantial in size, it is said to not bundle any notable features or security fixes. The update's changelog reportedly mentions that it only improves the usability of the device alongside a handful of other improvements. It is said to be currently limited to the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Europe.

According to a SammyFans report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is receiving a new One UI 7 update in Europe. It is said to come with the build number S921BXXU4BYE7 for the Galaxy S25, S926BXXU4BYE7 for the Galaxy S25+, and S928BXXU4BYE7 for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The update is reportedly around 1.28GB in size for all three models in the company's flagship lineup.

However, Samsung has not provided a dedicated changelog for this update and its changelog states the generic list of changes. The company reportedly says that the update carries device stability improvements and bug fixes. Further, similar updates may include new features or enhancements to existing ones. There may also be improvements to the device's performance.

To install the update, Samsung Galaxy S25 users are required to navigate to Settings > Software update > Download and install. However, the device needs to be charged at least 50 percent to complete the update installation process.

Once installed, Samsung's first party apps can be updated via the Galaxy Store. As per the report, it carries the same May 2025 security patch which the company introduced with another One UI 7-based update last month for the Galaxy S25 series.

Interestingly, the report adds that the new One UI 7 update has been issued for all three flagship models in the Galaxy S25 lineup but not the latest addition; the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. While it is reportedly available only in Europe as of now, it may be expanded to more regions soon.