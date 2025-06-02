Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Reportedly Include Perplexity App as Companies Near Major AI Deal

Samsung will reportedly also offer Perplexity AI assistant as a default option on its smartphones.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 June 2025 13:18 IST
Perplexity’s search features are said to be integrated with Samsung’s web browser with this deal

Highlights
  • Samsung has reportedly also discussed Bixby as part of the deal
  • The AI deal between Samsung, Perplexity is reportedly not finalised yet
  • Samsung will reportedly invest in Perplexity in its next funding round
Samsung and Perplexity are reportedly nearing a major artificial intelligence (AI) deal that will see the AI app be preinstalled on Samsung devices. As per the report, the upcoming Galaxy S26 series could be the first smartphones to feature the Perplexity AI app and its recently launched AI assistant out of the box. The multi-faceted deal reportedly also includes an option for Samsung to integrate its web browser and Bixby with Perplexity's search capabilities. The South Korean tech giant might also invest in the AI firm in its upcoming funding round.

Samsung and Perplexity Nearing a Major AI-Focused Deal

According to a Bloomberg report, Samsung and Perplexity have held multiple discussions about a wide-ranging AI deal recently. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claimed that Samsung could preload the Perplexity app and AI assistant on its future devices. Notably, an older report claimed that the two entities began having conversations about an AI deal in April.

Further, Samsung and Perplexity have reportedly also held discussions about developing an AI-powered operating system and an app for AI agents. The app is said to let users build AI agents that can access Perplexity's app as well as other AI assistants.

The AI deal, which is said to be close to agreement, could also see Perplexity's search engine being integrated into Samsung's web browser. Additionally, the company might reportedly also add the AI startup's capabilities within the Bixby virtual assistant. Apart from these, the tech giant is reportedly also planning to invest in Perplexity in its next funding round. As per Bloomberg, Perplexity wants to raise $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,270 crore) in the round, at a valuation of $14 billion (roughly Rs. 1.1 lakh crore).

As per the report, the AI deal could be announced as soon as this year. However, the Perplexity AI app and the AI assistant are said to first be preinstalled in the Galaxy S26 series, which will likely arrive in January or February 2026. These details are said not to be final as the discussions are ongoing.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Samsung, Perplexity, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
