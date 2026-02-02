Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G will launch in India soon as the first model unveiled in the South Korean tech giant's upcoming Galaxy F70 series. The phone maker has announced the launch date. Samsung has also revealed multiple details about the handset, including its design, colourways, display, cameras, and battery capacity. The upcoming phone, which will debut in the country as the first handset in the new Galaxy F70 lineup, is confirmed to feature two rear cameras. The Galaxy F70e 5G is shown with a textured rear panel. It will sport a water drop-style notch on the front, which will house the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Will Launch in India on February 9

The South Korean tech giant has announced that it will launch the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G on February 9 in India. The company has updated the dedicated microsite for its upcoming Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G to reveal multiple details about the upcoming smartphone, including its battery capacity, design, camera configuration, colour options, and display.

The Galaxy F70e 5G will be launched soon in India. It is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Samsung India online store. It will be offered in Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue colourways. The company highlighted that the phone's rear panel will boast a leather finish.

Samsung's new Galaxy F70e 5G will be equipped with a display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. For optics, the Galaxy F70e 5G is confirmed to carry a dual rear camera setup.

The phone will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, on the back. Samsung's upcoming handset will also feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It will be backed by a 6,000mAh cell, which the tech giant claims will provide “all day and night” battery backup on a single charge.

The chipset and pricing of the phone remain under wraps. However, the smartphone maker is expected to reveal the same in the coming days. This comes shortly after a tipster revealed the pricing and key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G. The leaker claims that the handset will be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is said to sport a 6.7-inch HD+ display. The phone will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

