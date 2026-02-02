Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Display, Battery, Cameras and Colourways

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Display, Battery, Cameras and Colourways

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G will be launched in India as the first smartphone in the new Galaxy F70 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2026 14:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Display, Battery, Cameras and Colourways

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G will feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G will feature a waterdrop-style notch
  • Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery
  • The company has yet to announce the exact launch date
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G will launch in India soon as the first model unveiled in the South Korean tech giant's upcoming Galaxy F70 series. The phone maker has announced the launch date. Samsung has also revealed multiple details about the handset, including its design, colourways, display, cameras, and battery capacity. The upcoming phone, which will debut in the country as the first handset in the new Galaxy F70 lineup, is confirmed to feature two rear cameras. The Galaxy F70e 5G is shown with a textured rear panel. It will sport a water drop-style notch on the front, which will house the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Will Launch in India on February 9

The South Korean tech giant has announced that it will launch the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G on February 9 in India. The company has updated the dedicated microsite for its upcoming Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G to reveal multiple details about the upcoming smartphone, including its battery capacity, design, camera configuration, colour options, and display.

The Galaxy F70e 5G will be launched soon in India. It is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Samsung India online store. It will be offered in Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue colourways. The company highlighted that the phone's rear panel will boast a leather finish.

Samsung's new Galaxy F70e 5G will be equipped with a display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. For optics, the Galaxy F70e 5G is confirmed to carry a dual rear camera setup.

The phone will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, on the back. Samsung's upcoming handset will also feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It will be backed by a 6,000mAh cell, which the tech giant claims will provide “all day and night” battery backup on a single charge.

The chipset and pricing of the phone remain under wraps. However, the smartphone maker is expected to reveal the same in the coming days. This comes shortly after a tipster revealed the pricing and key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G. The leaker claims that the handset will be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is said to sport a 6.7-inch HD+ display. The phone will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G, Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy F70 Series, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Nothing Headphone (a) Price, Colour Options, and Launch Timeline Leaked
Oracle Reportedly Considering 30,000 Job Cuts to Fund AI Data Centre Expansion
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Display, Battery, Cameras and Colourways
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Headphone (a) Price, Colour Options, and Launch Timeline Leaked
  2. Sony Has Patented a PlayStation Controller Design Without Any Buttons
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Oppo K14x India Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of Debut
  5. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy F70e Could Cost in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Will Launch in India on This Date
  7. Oppo A6i+ 5G, A6v 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at These Prices
  8. Oracle Could Cut 30,000 Jobs to Fund AI Data Centre Expansion
  9. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know
  10. Anthropic Says AI Chatbots Can Change Values and Beliefs of Heavy Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know
  2. Cristina Kathirvelan Now Available for Streaming on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Reportedly Support Google's Pixel-Exclusive Scam Detection Feature
  4. Xiaomi to Open Service Centres in 15 New Cities to Expand After-Sales Support in India
  5. Oppo A6i+ 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera; Oppo A6v 5G Tags Along: Price, Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Lands on Geekbench With Exynos 2600 and 12GB of RAM
  7. Sony's New Patent Shows Buttonless PlayStation Controller Design With Touch Input
  8. Oracle Reportedly Considering 30,000 Job Cuts to Fund AI Data Centre Expansion
  9. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Display, Battery, Cameras and Colourways
  10. Nothing Headphone (a) Price, Colour Options, and Launch Timeline Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »