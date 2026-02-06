Samsung is set to expand its Galaxy F-series lineup in India with the upcoming Galaxy F70e 5G, which will launch on February 9. The company has already teased the phone's design and confirmed several headline features ahead of its debut. The handset is expected to target the budget segment while offering upgrades such as a high-refresh-rate display, a large battery, and a dual rear camera setup. Here is a roundup of everything known so far from official announcements and recent leaks.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Launch Details

Samsung has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy F70e 5G will be launched in India on February 9. Aside from announcing the launch date, the South Korean tech giant has also revealed the design and several key features of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is expected to cost between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000 in India. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Samsung India online store.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Features and Specifications (Expected)

Samsung has revealed several major details about the Galaxy F70e 5G, such as its design, colour choices, display, processor, software, cameras, and battery. Here is what we know so far from official teasers, leaks, and rumours.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G has a textured vegan leather rear panel and flat sides. It has a vertically aligned dual rear camera module in a pill-shaped housing, with an LED flash placed beside it. The front features a large display with slim bezels and a water drop-style notch at the top for the selfie camera. The Samsung logo is visible near the bottom of the back panel. The volume rocker and the power button are placed on a slightly raised Key Island on the right edge, while the left edge holds the SIM tray.

The company has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G will have an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant build. It will be sold in Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue colour options. It will likely be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is confirmed to sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which supports up to 800 nits of brightness. An earlier leak claimed that the smartphone could feature a 6.7-inch screen.

Performance and Software

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of 6,23,000. It is tipped to support up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The upcoming phone will run on One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box. This means the handset will receive support for up to Android 22, since the company has confirmed support for six OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It will also support features like Knox Vault and Quick Share.

Cameras

Samsung has revealed that the Galaxy F70e 5G will come with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it will feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Battery

A 6,000mAh battery is confirmed to back the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G. It is expected to support a charging speed of up to 25W.