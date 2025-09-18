Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A55 5G and More to Go on Sale With Discounts During Festive Season

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G will be available at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 19:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (pictured) was launched in January 2024

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon), Galaxy A55 5G, and other Galaxy A-series, M-series, and F-series handsets will be available at discounted prices starting week as part of the company's new festive deals, Samsung announced on Thursday. The tech giant has also revealed the deal prices, along with the list of handsets that will see a price decrease for a limited period of time, till the festive deals are live in India.

These festive deals will be available starting September 22, and Samsung says customers can save up to Rs. 58,000 while purchasing a new Galaxy smartphones from premium, mid-range, and budget price categories. These can range from Rs. 9,999 to Rs. 1,29,999. However, the South Korean tech firm has not revealed until when these discounts will be available.

Samsung's flagship smartphone from last year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was launched in January 2024 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, will be available under Rs. 75,000. While the mid-range Galaxy A55 5G will be offered at under Rs. 25,000, marking a price drop of about Rs. 15,000 from its launch price. The list of budget phones that will be available at a discounted price includes the Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy M06 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, and more.

Here's a list of the best festive deals on Samsung smartphones that the company will offer to customers starting September 22.

Samsung Festive Offers on Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A55 5G, and More

Series Model Original Price Sale Price
       
Galaxy S-Series Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 71,999
  Samsung Galaxy S24 (With Snapdragon chipset) Rs. 74,999 Rs. 39,999
  Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Rs. 59,999 Rs. 29,999
       
Galaxy A-Series Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 23,999
  Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Rs. 30,999 Rs. 17,999
       
Galaxy M-Series Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 13,999
  Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Rs. 13,399 Rs. 10,4999
  Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Rs. 9,999 Rs. 7,499
       
Galaxy F-Series Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 13,999
  Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Rs. 9,999 Rs. 7,499
