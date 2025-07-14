Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M36 5G in India with an Exynos 1380 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. Weeks after, the South Korean tech giant is getting ready to launch its next smartphone in the subcontinent. The Galaxy F36 5G is confirmed to soon launch in India, a promotional webpage on Flipkart's website has confirmed. The handset was also recently spotted on the Google Play Console database, which suggested its design and few hardware specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G availability in India

A banner ad on Flipkart's website has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will soon launch in India. Interested consumers will be able to get their hands on Samsung's next F-series smartphone via the e-commerce platform's website. Unfortunately, the South Korean tech company has neither revealed the pricing details nor the exact launch date of the handset.

The Flipkart banner ad of the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G with the tagline "Hi-FAI"

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G specifications (expected)

The next generation Samsung Galaxy F-series smartphone could come with some artificial intelligence (AI) features. The banner ad for the Galaxy F36 5G features the tagline “Flex HI-FAI”, with the alphabets AI highlighted in a different colour. The banner also shows that the phone will come with a SIM tray on the left side. The glimpse of the phone also showed it with a relatively thinner, vertically-aligned rear camera island.

Recently, Samsung's upcoming F-series smartphone was also spotted on the Google Play Console database, which showed the design and the key specifications of the handset. The listing suggested that the Galaxy F36 5G could feature a tear drop-style notch to house the selfie camera at the front.

The listing also hinted that the Samsung Galaxy F36 could be powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC paired with at least 6GB of RAM. The display is said to have a 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution and a 450ppi pixel density. The phone could reportedly run on Android 15 with One UI 7 on top.

Notably, Samsung launched its Galaxy M36 5G smartphone in India on June 27. The smartphone is equipped with the Exynos 1380 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection.

