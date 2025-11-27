Technology News
English Edition
Amazon Black Friday 2025: Early Deals Live; Discounts on PlayStation 5, Smartphones, Laptops and More

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 offers an instant bank discount of 10 percent.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 11:08 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is offering Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition at a discounted price

Highlights
  • Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 provides cashback offers
  • Amazon has partnered with at least four banks for the sale
  • Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are available at a discounted price
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 early deals are now live in India, allowing customers to get discounts on a range of products. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on various electronics, including gaming consoles, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, PCs, wearables, washing machines, projectors, smart TVs, refrigerators, and geysers. Amazon has partnered with at least four banks to offer credit and debit card discounts to people, apart from cashback offers and exchange bonuses. This comes soon after the Flipkart Black Friday Sale began.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 Early Deals Offer Various Electronics at Discounted Prices

The early deals as part of the new sale event, dubbed Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025, are now live. As mentioned above, it brings discounts on several electronics. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 will allow Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, and RBL Bank credit and debit card holders to get a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. The US-based e-commerce platform advises customers to activate their bank cards for online transactions.

Moreover, people who have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card are eligible to get a 5 percent cashback on transactions, too. Amazon is also offering an “assured” cashback of 5 percent as part of its Gold Rewards programme. Devices from reputed brands, like Samsung, LG, Haier, Sony, Asus, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Lenovo, are currently listed on Amazon at relatively low prices as part of the Black Friday Sale 2025 early deals.

The Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition can be available at a discounted price of Rs. 43,490, compared to its listed price of Rs. 49,990. Moreover, the first-generation Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, which were recently made available for purchase via Amazon in India, can be purchased at Rs. 25,680, coming down from its listed MRP of Rs. 32,100.

Meanwhile, smartphones and tablets, like the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Pad Go, and Xiaomi Pad 7 are listed at relatively low prices of Rs. 19,499, Rs. 16,999, and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

Amazon's prime competitor in India, Flipkart, has also announced its Black Friday Sale 2025. The sale event commenced on November 23 and will conclude on November 28. The e-commerce platform is also offering discounts on various electronics.

