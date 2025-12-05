Samsung has partnered with Instamart to provide doorstep delivery of its Galaxy range of products in India. The South Korean brand announced its association with the instant delivery platform on Friday. With this collaboration, customers across metro cities can order Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables and accessories through Instamart for doorstep delivery. They will be available alongside daily essentials on Instamart. Instamart already offer quick delivery of Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Redmi smartphones in select locations.

Instamart to Provide Fast Delivery of Samsung Products

As part of its partnership with Instamart, Samsung will offer instant delivery of its Galaxy range of products across key Indian cities via the quick commerce platform. As part of this collaboration, customers can now order select Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, and accessories via Instamart and receive them at their doorstep within minutes.

Samsung has yet to reveal the list of metro cities where its Instamart partnership will be available. However, at present, Instamart is providing doorstep delivery of select Samsung products such as the Galaxy M36, Galaxy M56, Galaxy F06, Galaxy Buds Core, and other accessories in cities such as Bangalore and Delhi.

Galaxy products will now be delivered within 10 minutes of placing the order, according to the company. Instamart already offers quick delivery for smartphones from brands like Apple, Motorola, OnePlus, and Redmi in select Indian cities. It also delivers Asus laptops and accessories, like keyboards, chargers and mice.

Buyers can avail of different discounts and no-cost EMI options on various products while placing the order on Instamart. The quick commerce platform provides extra discounts on purchases made with select bank cards. There will be coupon-based offers and mobile wallet discounts on select items.

Blinkit and Zepto also offer instant smartphone delivery services across several Indian cities, similar to Instamart's offering. Blinkit, earlier this year, started offering quick deliveries of powered spectacles from Lenskart in the country.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.