Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy A55, Galaxy M17 5G, and More Phones

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is offering various electronics at discounted prices.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 11:43 IST
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy A55, Galaxy M17 5G, and More Phones

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is offering Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 at a discounted price

Highlights
  • Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 offers exchange bonuses
  • Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 provides cashback offers
  • Samsung’s latest foldable phone is available at a discount
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 brings discounts and bank offers on a range of electronics. Gadgets from various categories, such as smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, PCs, smart glasses, washing machines, projectors, smart TVs, refrigerators, geysers, and gaming consoles, are currently listed on the e-commerce platform at relatively low prices. Samsung handsets from different price ranges and form factors, including foldable phones, can be purchased via the US-based e-commerce giant's website during the current sale event. On top of instant discounts on credit and debit cards of select banks, Amazon is also providing cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and easy EMI options.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

The e-commerce platform is offering Samsung's current flagship foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, at a discounted price of Rs. 1,52,999, inclusive of bank discounts. Additionally, buyers can avail of a Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus during the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025. Without bank discounts, the latest Samsung foldable phone was previously listed on Amazon at Rs. 1,74,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, which was launched in 2024, is also available at a relatively low price of Rs. 1,09,999 after card offers during the ongoing Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025. The handset was listed at Rs. 1,64,999, after it was introduced in the country a year ago.

Apart from the foldable phones, Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is also offering mid-range and entry-level Samsung smartphones at discounted prices. The Samsung Galaxy A55, which sports a triple rear camera unit, is available at Rs. 23,999, coming down from its regular price of Rs. 42,999. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Galaxy M07, Galaxy M36 5G, and Galaxy M06 5G, can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 12,499, Rs. 6,799, Rs. 13,999, and Rs. 8,999, respectively.

The ongoing Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 offers up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, so it is worth checking whether the handset you want to upgrade to is more affordable during the sale event. Meanwhile, the Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HDFC Bank debit and credit holders can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent. Similarly, people with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card are eligible for a discount of 10 percent.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 6.30-inch
Cover Resolution 968x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz SuperAMOLED panel
  • Smooth software operation
  • 6 years of software updates
  • Runs cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Average daylight and poor low-light cameras
  • Design is a smudge magnet
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life barely lasts a day
  • No charger in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy A55, Galaxy M17 5G, and More Phones
