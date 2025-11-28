Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 brings discounts and bank offers on a range of electronics. Gadgets from various categories, such as smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, PCs, smart glasses, washing machines, projectors, smart TVs, refrigerators, geysers, and gaming consoles, are currently listed on the e-commerce platform at relatively low prices. Samsung handsets from different price ranges and form factors, including foldable phones, can be purchased via the US-based e-commerce giant's website during the current sale event. On top of instant discounts on credit and debit cards of select banks, Amazon is also providing cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and easy EMI options.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

The e-commerce platform is offering Samsung's current flagship foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, at a discounted price of Rs. 1,52,999, inclusive of bank discounts. Additionally, buyers can avail of a Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus during the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025. Without bank discounts, the latest Samsung foldable phone was previously listed on Amazon at Rs. 1,74,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, which was launched in 2024, is also available at a relatively low price of Rs. 1,09,999 after card offers during the ongoing Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025. The handset was listed at Rs. 1,64,999, after it was introduced in the country a year ago.

Apart from the foldable phones, Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is also offering mid-range and entry-level Samsung smartphones at discounted prices. The Samsung Galaxy A55, which sports a triple rear camera unit, is available at Rs. 23,999, coming down from its regular price of Rs. 42,999. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Galaxy M07, Galaxy M36 5G, and Galaxy M06 5G, can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 12,499, Rs. 6,799, Rs. 13,999, and Rs. 8,999, respectively.

The ongoing Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 offers up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, so it is worth checking whether the handset you want to upgrade to is more affordable during the sale event. Meanwhile, the Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HDFC Bank debit and credit holders can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent. Similarly, people with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card are eligible for a discount of 10 percent.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.