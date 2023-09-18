Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Renders Leak Again; Suggests Four Colour Options, Thick Bezels, More

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE's design looks similar to the base model Galaxy S23.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2023 13:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Renders Leak Again; Suggests Four Colour Options, Thick Bezels, More

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE's price is expected to be cheaper than the Galaxy S23 (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is reportedly in the works
  • It might run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in select regions
  • Galaxy S23 FE will reportedly cost Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage model

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to go official later this month as a toned-down variant of the regular Galaxy S23. Previous leaks and reports have suggested some key specifications of the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone. Most recently, new renders offering a glimpse into the possible design and colour options of the handset have leaked online. The renders indicate four different colour options for the Galaxy S23 FE 5G. The handset looks similar to the Galaxy S23. The Galaxy S23 FE 5G is tipped to run on Exynos 2200 SoC. The US variant of the handset might pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

MSPowerUser has leaked the renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The newly leaked renders indicate a hole punch display design for the handset with a curved display. The Samsung phone is seen in four colour options and they will reportedly have these — black graphite, pearl white, purple lavender, and olive — marketing names. Further, it is seen with thick side bezels on all four sides and the design is close to the base model Galaxy S23. 

samsung galaxy s23 fe mspoweruser Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Photo Credit: MSPoweruser

 

On the back, a triple-camera unit is seen situated at the top left corner of the panel. The sensors are placed in vertically arranged circular modules with a small LED flash unit beside them. The Samsung branding appears to be inked at the bottom of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The new leak corroborates previous design leaks. 

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S23 FE will run on Android 13 and is expected to receive four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on the Exynos 2200 SoC or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, depending on the region. It could come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, there might be a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to carry a 4,500mAh battery and support wired charging at 25W as well as wireless charging.

The Galaxy S23 FE will reportedly cost Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage variant in India. The 256GB storage model is tipped to cost Rs. 59,999. The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to debut as a watered-down version of the flagship Galaxy S23. The latter was launched in India in February this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 74,999.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand' and Shipping Delays: Ming-Chi Kuo
Nexon.ev Will Deliver 'Gadgetised' Premium Experience: Interview With Vivek Srivastava

Comment
