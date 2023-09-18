Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to go official later this month as a toned-down variant of the regular Galaxy S23. Previous leaks and reports have suggested some key specifications of the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone. Most recently, new renders offering a glimpse into the possible design and colour options of the handset have leaked online. The renders indicate four different colour options for the Galaxy S23 FE 5G. The handset looks similar to the Galaxy S23. The Galaxy S23 FE 5G is tipped to run on Exynos 2200 SoC. The US variant of the handset might pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

MSPowerUser has leaked the renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The newly leaked renders indicate a hole punch display design for the handset with a curved display. The Samsung phone is seen in four colour options and they will reportedly have these — black graphite, pearl white, purple lavender, and olive — marketing names. Further, it is seen with thick side bezels on all four sides and the design is close to the base model Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Photo Credit: MSPoweruser

On the back, a triple-camera unit is seen situated at the top left corner of the panel. The sensors are placed in vertically arranged circular modules with a small LED flash unit beside them. The Samsung branding appears to be inked at the bottom of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The new leak corroborates previous design leaks.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S23 FE will run on Android 13 and is expected to receive four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on the Exynos 2200 SoC or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, depending on the region. It could come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, there might be a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to carry a 4,500mAh battery and support wired charging at 25W as well as wireless charging.

The Galaxy S23 FE will reportedly cost Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage variant in India. The 256GB storage model is tipped to cost Rs. 59,999. The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to debut as a watered-down version of the flagship Galaxy S23. The latter was launched in India in February this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 74,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.