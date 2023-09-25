Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on October 10: Deals on Mobiles, Laptops Expected

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will offer SBI credit and debit card holders an instant discount of up to 10 percent during the sale.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 September 2023 11:36 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on October 10: Deals on Mobiles, Laptops Expected

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon's landing page for the Great Indian Festival sale is yet to be updated with the sale date

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is expected to begin next month
  • The sale is expected to bring a range of discounts and offers on products
  • The Great Indian Festival, Big Billion Days sales could go live together
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 will begin on October 10, according to details leaked by two tipsters. The company's flagship sale event is expected to take place alongside rival Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale — both e-commerce giants typically announce their sales around the same time every year. Just like Amazon's other sale events that offer a range of deals, discounts and offers on various products, the Great Indian Festival Sale is confirmed to offer early access to Amazon Prime subscribers.

According to screenshots shared by tipster Mukul Sharma (X: @stufflistings) and Abhishek Yadav (X: @yabhishekd), Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will start on October 10.  Both the leaked screenshots also confirm that the e-commerce platform has partnered with SBI Bank to offer discounts on purchases during the upcoming sale. Meanwhile, Amazon's landing page for the sale that recently went live on the firm's website still states that the sale is "coming soon". 

amazon great indian festival sale 2023 stufflistings amazon sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is said to begin on October 10
Photo Credit: X/ Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings)

 

According to the leaked images, SBI bank customers will be able to avail of an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI debit and credit cards on select products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. It is worth noting that the discounts will vary across products, and customers should compare these deals before making a purchase.

The image shared by Sharma also hints at some of the deals that will be available during Amazon's next sale event. The e-commerce platform will offer discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones and mobile accessories. Customers can also access exchange discounts of up to 60,000 while trading in eligible smartphones.

The teaser images suggest that the OnePlus Nord 3, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, and Redmi 12 5G will be available at discounted prices during the event. The e-commerce giant is also expected to offer discounts of up to 75 percent on smartwatches, laptops, headphones, and other products during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, according to the leaked image shared by the tipster.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on October 10: Deals on Mobiles, Laptops Expected
