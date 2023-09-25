Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 will begin on October 10, according to details leaked by two tipsters. The company's flagship sale event is expected to take place alongside rival Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale — both e-commerce giants typically announce their sales around the same time every year. Just like Amazon's other sale events that offer a range of deals, discounts and offers on various products, the Great Indian Festival Sale is confirmed to offer early access to Amazon Prime subscribers.

According to screenshots shared by tipster Mukul Sharma (X: @stufflistings) and Abhishek Yadav (X: @yabhishekd), Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will start on October 10. Both the leaked screenshots also confirm that the e-commerce platform has partnered with SBI Bank to offer discounts on purchases during the upcoming sale. Meanwhile, Amazon's landing page for the sale that recently went live on the firm's website still states that the sale is "coming soon".

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is said to begin on October 10

Photo Credit: X/ Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings)

According to the leaked images, SBI bank customers will be able to avail of an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI debit and credit cards on select products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. It is worth noting that the discounts will vary across products, and customers should compare these deals before making a purchase.

The image shared by Sharma also hints at some of the deals that will be available during Amazon's next sale event. The e-commerce platform will offer discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones and mobile accessories. Customers can also access exchange discounts of up to 60,000 while trading in eligible smartphones.

The teaser images suggest that the OnePlus Nord 3, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, and Redmi 12 5G will be available at discounted prices during the event. The e-commerce giant is also expected to offer discounts of up to 75 percent on smartwatches, laptops, headphones, and other products during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, according to the leaked image shared by the tipster.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.