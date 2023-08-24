Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launch Timeline Leaks, Tipped to Get 6.4-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or an Exynos 2200 chipset.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 August 2023 11:08 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (pictured) was the last Fan Edition phone launched by the company

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to debut next month
  • The handset is said to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could pack a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE — the purported successor to the Galaxy S21 FE that was launched last year — could be unveiled by the company soon. The specifications of the Fan Edition (FE) handset have also been leaked online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 SoC and sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

According to details shared by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be launched in September. A specific date was not revealed and Samsung is yet to provide any indication that it will launch a new FE-branded handset. It is also worth noting that the South Korean tech conglomerate did not launch the rumoured Galaxy S22 FE following the Galaxy S21 FE that arrived in 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset, according to Brar. The smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, Brar claims that the Galaxy S23 FE will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, the phone is tipped to feature a 10-megapixel front facing camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is said to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and receive 4 years of OS updates and a fifth year of security patches. According to Brar, it will pack a 4,500mAh battery and support wired charging at 25W as well as wireless charging. It will also have an ingress protection (IP) rating for dust and water resistance, as per details shared by the tipster.

