Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is anticipated to go official in the second half of this year as an affordable clamshell foldable smartphone. Samsung has not yet confirmed the existence of the FE version of its flip phone, but ahead of it, its specifications have leaked online. The Galaxy Z Flip FE is tipped to come with Samsung's in-house Exynos processor. It could borrow camera sensors from the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Chipset, Camera Details Tipped

Dutch website Galaxyclub has leaked the specifications of the European variant of Galaxy Z Flip FE with model number SM-F761B. As per the report, the upcoming flip phone will run on Exynos 2400e SoC. Samsung used the same chipset in last year's Galaxy S24 FE. The regional versions of the phone may get another chipset. It is said to pack 8GB RAM.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip FE will reportedly feature two outward-facing cameras, including a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor. It is tipped to pack a 10-megapixel front camera. The 2023's Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts the same camera system.

The report states that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be basically a new Galaxy Z Flip 5 model with an updated chipset. The upcoming phone is also said to house a 3,700mAh battery like the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It is rumoured to be priced under EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 92,000).

Samsung is expected to announce the new Galaxy Z Flip FE at its Galaxy Unpacked event in July alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 models. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch main screen and a 3.4-inch cover screen. The phone is likely to offer 25W wired charging support.