  Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Feature a 200 Megapixel Main Camera, May Lack Telephoto Sensor

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Feature a 200-Megapixel Main Camera, May Lack Telephoto Sensor

The Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to feature Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 18:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Feature a 200-Megapixel Main Camera, May Lack Telephoto Sensor

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung showed off the Galaxy S25 Edge at the end of the company's Unpacked event

Highlights
  • Galaxy S25 Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra have triple rear cameras
  •  It has a slimmer build than the rest of the Galaxy S25 models
  • It is expected to lack a telephoto lens
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was teased at the company's Unpacked event earlier this month. The fourth model in the Galaxy S25 series is thinner than the Galaxy 25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models and it is expected to go official in April this year. As we wait for the formal reveal, a tipster has suggested the camera details of the Galaxy S25 Edge. It is expected to lack a telephoto lens. It will ship with a dual rear camera system compared to three on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. 

Galaxy S25 Edge May Offer These Cameras

An X user named PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro) claims that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. This would match the main sensor of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 also boast a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The tipster suggests that the Edge variant will lack a dedicated telephoto lens. The rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup boasts triple rear cameras.

Further, the tipster states that the Galaxy S25 Edge has Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for its display.  

Samsung showed off the Galaxy S25 Edge at the end of the company's Unpacked event this year. It has a slimmer build than the rest of the Galaxy S25 models. It is tipped to launch around April with a 6.4mm thin profile. it may measure 8.3mm in thickness around the camera module. It will join the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. 

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be the same as the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ in terms of features and capabilities. It is likely to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. It could feature a 6.66-inch display and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. The phone could support 25W wired charging support. 

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Feature a 200-Megapixel Main Camera, May Lack Telephoto Sensor
