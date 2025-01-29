Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was teased at the company's Unpacked event earlier this month. The fourth model in the Galaxy S25 series is thinner than the Galaxy 25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models and it is expected to go official in April this year. As we wait for the formal reveal, a tipster has suggested the camera details of the Galaxy S25 Edge. It is expected to lack a telephoto lens. It will ship with a dual rear camera system compared to three on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+.

Galaxy S25 Edge May Offer These Cameras

An X user named PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro) claims that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. This would match the main sensor of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 also boast a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The tipster suggests that the Edge variant will lack a dedicated telephoto lens. The rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup boasts triple rear cameras.

Further, the tipster states that the Galaxy S25 Edge has Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for its display.

Samsung showed off the Galaxy S25 Edge at the end of the company's Unpacked event this year. It has a slimmer build than the rest of the Galaxy S25 models. It is tipped to launch around April with a 6.4mm thin profile. it may measure 8.3mm in thickness around the camera module. It will join the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be the same as the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ in terms of features and capabilities. It is likely to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. It could feature a 6.66-inch display and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. The phone could support 25W wired charging support.