  • OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Gov, a Self Hosting Platform for US Government Agencies

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Gov, a Self-Hosting Platform for US Government Agencies

US Government agencies can deploy ChatGPT Gov in their own Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or Azure Government cloud.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 19:35 IST
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Gov, a Self-Hosting Platform for US Government Agencies

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI believes ChatGPT Gov will speed up the process of letting OpenAI tools handle non-public data

Highlights
  • ChatGPT Gov adheres to security, privacy, and compliance requirements
  • With ChatGPT Gov, agencies can use the GPT-4o AI model
  • The self-hosting platform also comes with custom GPTs
OpenAI introduced a new version of ChatGPT for US Government agencies on Tuesday. Dubbed ChatGPT Gov, this is a self-hosting platform that agencies can deploy within their internal cloud environment. The San Francisco-based AI firm stated that this version of the chatbot will also adhere to all the privacy, security, and compliance requirements of the US Government. Notably, the company recently announced The Stargate Project in partnership with technology providers and equity funders to scale its AI infrastructure within the US.

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Gov

In a blog post, OpenAI detailed the new version of its chatbot. ChatGPT Gov can be understood as an independent platform that does not need to connect with the AI firm's servers to function and can be hosted on secure internal cloud servers. This ensures that sensitive and classified information that is fed to the AI is not accessed by anyone outside of the agency and is not stored indefinitely.

The AI firm said that the decision to make its product available to the US Government was taken considering national interest and the public good, as well as to empower policymakers to deliver better services. OpenAI also said that it believes ChatGPT Gov will “expedite internal authorisation of OpenAI's tools for the handling of non-public sensitive data.”

ChatGPT Gov can be deployed by agencies in their Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or Azure Government cloud on top of Microsoft Azure's OpenAI Service. The AI platform will offer the same features as the ChatGPT Enterprise version. The chatbot will be powered by the GPT-4o AI model.

Agencies can use ChatGPT Gov for text interpretation, summarisation, coding, image interpretation, and other tasks. The self-hosting platform will also allow users to save and share conversations within the workspace, as well as to upload text and image files. Additionally, users will also be able to build custom GPTs.

For security, OpenAI will also provide an administrative console for the IT teams and the Chief Information Officers (CIOs). Those with admin privilege will be able to manage users, groups, custom GPTs, single sign-on (SSO), and more. The company added that the use of ChatGPT Gov is subject to its usage policies.

