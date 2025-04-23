Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to Reportedly Use the Same Exynos Chip as Last Year's Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, codenamed R13, is reportedly in development and could be launched later this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2025 14:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to Reportedly Use the Same Exynos Chip as Last Year's Galaxy S24 FE

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched in India in September 2024

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely to debut in the second half of this year
  • Samsung also also tipped to use the Exynos 2400e on the Galaxy Z Flip FE
  • The new model could be more affordable than the standard Galaxy S25
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is said to be in development as the successor to the Galaxy S24 FE that was launched last year. The South Korean brand has not confirmed its existence yet, the next 'Fan Edition' smartphone is expected to arrive in by the end of Q3 2025 or at the start of the fourth quarter. A new report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might actually debut with an Exynos chipset used on last year's model. The upcoming Galaxy S25 FE phone is expected to arrive as a toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Might Feature an Exynos 2400e Processor

Android Authority reports that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, codenamed R13, is now in the works. The latest Galaxy S24 FE handset was referred to as R12, while the Galaxy S23 FE was associated with R11. Internal code seen by the publication indicates that the upcoming device will arrive with the same chip as the Galaxy S24 FE. 

Based on the codename — siop_r13s_s5e9945 — the Galaxy S25 FE will reportedly use the S5e9945 processor, which is the part number of the Samsung Exynos 2400/2400e processor. If this information is accurate, the Galaxy S25 FE would feature the same Exynos processor as last year's model.

Samsung equipped the Exynos 2400e processor in last year's Galaxy S24 FE. It seems like Samsung will skip the chipset upgrade entirely this year by using the same processor in the new model. The brand is rumoured to use the same Exynos 2400e on the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

This also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will feature a chip that is noticeably less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek Dimensity 9400.It is even said to fall short of the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in terms of performance. The handset is likely to debut in the second half of this year, as an affordable version of the standard Samsung Galaxy S25.

Meanwhile, the report also claims that the Indian variant of the Galaxy M36 5G would come with the Exynos 1380 processor. The same chipset powers the existing Galaxy M35 5G.

The Galaxy S24 FE arrived in September 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset boasts a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. It came with support for Galaxy AI features and carries a 4,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

 

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Announced and Launched, Now Available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to Reportedly Use the Same Exynos Chip as Last Year's Galaxy S24 FE
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S14 Flip Launched in India: See Price
  2. Insta360 X5 With Replaceable Lens System Launched in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  4. iPhone 17 Air Hands-On Video Suggests Just How Slim the Phone Will Be
  5. Samsung Galaxy M36 Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  6. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Pack 7,550mAh Battery; Harry Potter Edition Teased
  7. Vivo T4 First Impressions
  8. Instagram Launches Edits App with Video Editing Features for Creators
  9. OpenAI Interested in Buying Google Chrome, Executive Says at Trial
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Reportedly Adds Ultra HDR Feature That Works on Regular Images
  2. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  3. iPhone 17e to Enter Trial Production Soon, Could Debut in May 2026, Tipster Claims
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to Reportedly Use the Same Exynos Chip as Last Year's Galaxy S24 FE
  5. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Announced and Launched, Now Available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  6. OpenAI Interested in Buying Google Chrome, Executive Testifies at Antitrust Trial
  7. Character AI Unveils AvatarFX Model Capable of Generating Consistent Videos From Images
  8. Meta’s Oversight Board Rebukes Company Over Policy Overhaul
  9. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Arrive With 7,550mAh Battery; Harry Potter Edition Design Revealed
  10. iPhone 17 Air Slimness Revealed in Purported iPhone 17 Series Hands-On Video With Dummy Units
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »