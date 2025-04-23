Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is said to be in development as the successor to the Galaxy S24 FE that was launched last year. The South Korean brand has not confirmed its existence yet, the next 'Fan Edition' smartphone is expected to arrive in by the end of Q3 2025 or at the start of the fourth quarter. A new report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might actually debut with an Exynos chipset used on last year's model. The upcoming Galaxy S25 FE phone is expected to arrive as a toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Might Feature an Exynos 2400e Processor

Android Authority reports that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, codenamed R13, is now in the works. The latest Galaxy S24 FE handset was referred to as R12, while the Galaxy S23 FE was associated with R11. Internal code seen by the publication indicates that the upcoming device will arrive with the same chip as the Galaxy S24 FE.

Based on the codename — siop_r13s_s5e9945 — the Galaxy S25 FE will reportedly use the S5e9945 processor, which is the part number of the Samsung Exynos 2400/2400e processor. If this information is accurate, the Galaxy S25 FE would feature the same Exynos processor as last year's model.

Samsung equipped the Exynos 2400e processor in last year's Galaxy S24 FE. It seems like Samsung will skip the chipset upgrade entirely this year by using the same processor in the new model. The brand is rumoured to use the same Exynos 2400e on the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

This also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will feature a chip that is noticeably less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek Dimensity 9400.It is even said to fall short of the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in terms of performance. The handset is likely to debut in the second half of this year, as an affordable version of the standard Samsung Galaxy S25.

Meanwhile, the report also claims that the Indian variant of the Galaxy M36 5G would come with the Exynos 1380 processor. The same chipset powers the existing Galaxy M35 5G.

The Galaxy S24 FE arrived in September 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset boasts a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. It came with support for Galaxy AI features and carries a 4,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.