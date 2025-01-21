Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Bring 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens; Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to See Charging Upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra supports 45W wired charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 January 2025 11:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Bring 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens; Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to See Charging Upgrade

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will take place on January 22

Highlights
  • Rumours about Samsung's Galaxy S26 series are already underway
  • Samsung's 2026 flagship line could see an upgrade in charging speed
  • Galaxy S25 series is believed to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Samsung Galaxy S25 series has yet to be officially unveiled, but rumours about the successor have started popping up on the Web. Most recently, the camera and charging details of next year's Galaxy S26 trio have been revealed in leaks. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to come with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The lineup is also said to launch with 65W wired fast charging support. Samsung's Galaxy S25 series will be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event later this week.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Get New Periscope Telephoto Camera

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that Samsung is evaluating a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.5-inch sensor size. This sensor could be used in the Galaxy S26 Ultra model. Samsung's rival Vivo has already equipped Its Vivo X100 Ultra and Vivo X200 Pro with 200-megapixel telephoto sensors.

The current Galaxy S24 Ultra model has a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS, f/3.4 aperture and 5x optical zoom. The upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to retain this camera setup. It is likely to carry a quad rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom.

Additionally, tipster @kro_roe on X suggested that the Galaxy S26 series will feature 65W wired fast charging. This would be a considerable improvement over the 45W charging expected to be offered by the Galaxy S25 lineup. Samsung has been sticking to 45W wired charging for quite a while now.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will take place on January 22 in San Jose, California. The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra models are expected to go official during the event. All three phones are believed to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Bring 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens; Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to See Charging Upgrade
