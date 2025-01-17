Samsung Galaxy A26 5G could be launched in India soon as the company's next A-series smartphone, according to a report. It was reportedly spotted on a certification website in the country, which hints towards its imminent debut. It is likely to arrive as a successor to the Galaxy A25 5G, which made its debut in December 2023 and could boast features such as a full HD resolution screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and 256GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G BIS Listing

First spotted by MySmartPrice, the purported phone has been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which suggests it may be launched in India soon. The handset is reportedly listed carrying the model number SM-A266B/DS as an identifier, where ‘B' and ‘DS' refer to the Indian variant and dual-SIM variant, respectively.

As per the report, a leaked case of the Galaxy A26 5G hints towards the inclusion of a 6.64-inch or 6.7-inch screen with full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The purported phone could be powered by the 4nm Exynos 2400e chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Notably, the same SoC also powers the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

In terms of dimensions, the phone may reportedly measure 164 x 77.5 x 7.7mm and weigh 209. It is expected to build upon the specifications offered by its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G features a 6.5-inch full HD (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup which comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It also gets a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The Galaxy A25 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

