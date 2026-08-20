Samsung on Wednesday announced a new Galaxy event for August. It will be the South Korean tech conglomerate's third hardware launch event of the year, following the February and July showcases, where we saw the debut of the Galaxy S26 series and the new-generation Galaxy Z foldables, respectively. The company, however, remains cryptic about what could be introduced, with Samsung teasing the impending arrival of the ‘newest addition to the Galaxy S26 family'. This is likely a reference to the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, which has been the subject of several leaks in recent months.

Samsung Galaxy Event

The Samsung Galaxy event for August 2026 will be held on August 27. It will be a virtual event, which will be streamed live via Samsung's official website and YouTube channel from 9pm KST (5:30pm IST).

Although the tech giant stopped short of explicitly naming its upcoming handset, Samsung said that the upcoming Galaxy S26-series addition is designed to bring many Galaxy S26 experiences "from camera to AI" to more users. It is confirmed to arrive with the latest One UI OS. This is likely to be Android 17-based One UI 9, which was initially introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 last month,

It also confirmed that the device will arrive with the latest One UI version. The upcoming launch is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, which will arrive as the company's next-generation ‘Fan Edition' handset.

Per previous reports, the upcoming handset could sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 2,340x1,080 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,900nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it may feature the Exynos 2500 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S26 FE could get a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front is likely to be a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE may pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

Leaked renders of the purported Galaxy S26 FE have suggested that the handset could retain a design similar to its predecessor, with three vertically arranged rear cameras. However, the camera housing is tipped to feature a raised island similar to the one seen on the Galaxy S25 Edge. The phone has been shown in Gray and Mint colour options.

Samsung has yet to confirm any specifications, pricing, availability, or even the identity of the device set to debut at the August 27 showcase, but we can expect them to be revealed at the upcoming Galaxy event.