The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has been sighted on various certification platforms lately, hinting towards its imminent arrival. While the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to confirm its next-generation ‘Fan Edition' handset, its Korean variant has been spotted on a benchmarking platform. The latest listing suggests that Samsung may stick with its in-house Exynos chipset strategy for the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE could run on Android 17 and ship with at least 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Korean Variant

A new Geekbench listing for an unannounced Samsung smartphone carrying the model number SM-S741N has surfaced online (via SammyGuru). The model number of the handset is believed to correspond to the South Korean variant of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 FE.

The handset features a deca-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 1.80GHz. It comprises two Cluster 1 cores clocked at 1.80GHz, five Cluster 2 cores clocked at 2.36GHz, two Cluster 3 cores capped at 2.75GHz, and one Cluster 4 core clocked at 3.30GHz.

Comparing the SoC's architecture to available processors in the market reveals it to be the Exynos 2500. It is Samsung's flagship-level processor. Announced in June 2025, it currently powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Geekbench listing also reveals that the purported Galaxy S26 FE could be paired with approximately 6.83GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 8GB. It may ship with Android 17-based One UI 9 on top.

The benchmark entry further reveals firmware version S741NKSU0AZFF.

The latest sighting follows an earlier Geekbench appearance of the Galaxy S26 FE's variant. That model, carrying the designation SM-S741U, achieved scores of 2,312 points in the single-core test and 7,723 points in the multi-core test. It also pointed towards the Exynos 2500 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and Android 17.

However, the numbers in the latest Geekbench listing are slightly lower than those seen in the previous ones.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy S26 FE could be launched later this year. The Galaxy S25 FE, for context, was launched in September 2025.