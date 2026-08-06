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Flipkart Freedom Sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Confirmed to Be Available at a Discounted Price

Flipkart Freedom Sale is set to begin on August 8 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 12:25 IST
Flipkart Freedom Sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Confirmed to Be Available at a Discounted Price

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE runs on an Exynos 2400 processor

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will be offered at a discount in the Flipkart sale
  • The Galaxy S25 FE is currently listed for Rs. 54,999 on Flipkart
  • It carries a 4,900mAh battery
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Flipkart's Freedom Sale will kick off later this week. The Independence Day-themed special sale will offer exclusive early access to Flipkart Plus and VIP members and will have discounts on popular smartphones from leading brands. Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE is confirmed to be available at a discounted price during the sale. This Fan Edition smartphone runs on an Exynos 2400 processor and features a triple rear-camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The vanilla Galaxy S25 will also be discounted in the sale. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Confirmed to Get Discount During Flipkart Freedom Sale

Flipkart's dedicated microsite for the Freedom Sale reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will be available at Rs. 47,999 during the sale. Interested users can buy the handset with EMI offers starting at Rs. 8,333 per month. The discounted price tag includes both flat discounts and bank-based offers.

flipkart galaxy s25 fe freedom sale Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

The Galaxy S25 FE is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants with the same amount of RAM were priced at Rs. 65,999 and Rs. 77,999, respectively. The handset was launched in India last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 59,999.

Similarly, during the Flipkart Freedom Sale, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is confirmed to be offered for a starting price of Rs. 57,999, instead of the actual price of Rs. 74,999. EMI offers start at Rs. 9,999.

The Flipkart Freedom Sale is set to begin on August 8, and the Plus and Flipkart Black members will get 24 hours' early access to the sale starting August 7. During the sale, buyers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on payments made via SBI credit cards. Buyers will get no-cost EMI offers and exchange discounts during the sale. The end date of the sale is still under wraps.

The Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It has an Armour Aluminium frame and offers an IP68-rated build. It runs on an Exynos 2400 processor and flaunts a triple rear-camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 4,900 mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Flipkart Freedom Sale, Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026, Flipkart, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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