Flipkart's Freedom Sale will kick off later this week. The Independence Day-themed special sale will offer exclusive early access to Flipkart Plus and VIP members and will have discounts on popular smartphones from leading brands. Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE is confirmed to be available at a discounted price during the sale. This Fan Edition smartphone runs on an Exynos 2400 processor and features a triple rear-camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The vanilla Galaxy S25 will also be discounted in the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Confirmed to Get Discount During Flipkart Freedom Sale

Flipkart's dedicated microsite for the Freedom Sale reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will be available at Rs. 47,999 during the sale. Interested users can buy the handset with EMI offers starting at Rs. 8,333 per month. The discounted price tag includes both flat discounts and bank-based offers.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The Galaxy S25 FE is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants with the same amount of RAM were priced at Rs. 65,999 and Rs. 77,999, respectively. The handset was launched in India last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 59,999.

Similarly, during the Flipkart Freedom Sale, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is confirmed to be offered for a starting price of Rs. 57,999, instead of the actual price of Rs. 74,999. EMI offers start at Rs. 9,999.

The Flipkart Freedom Sale is set to begin on August 8, and the Plus and Flipkart Black members will get 24 hours' early access to the sale starting August 7. During the sale, buyers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on payments made via SBI credit cards. Buyers will get no-cost EMI offers and exchange discounts during the sale. The end date of the sale is still under wraps.

The Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It has an Armour Aluminium frame and offers an IP68-rated build. It runs on an Exynos 2400 processor and flaunts a triple rear-camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 4,900 mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.