Nothing has started teasing the launch of a new device in India. The product will be unveiled in the country as part of a new “b” series. The company currently offers a numbered series of smartphones and wireless audio products. However, the upcoming product will be the first Nothing device to get the “b” suffix. Separately, a tipster claims that the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker plans to launch a new smartphone in India after its sub-brand transferred its existing handset projects to Nothing. However, the company has yet to reveal the exact name and category of the new product.

Nothing to Soon Launch Its First B Series Device in India

In a post on X, the London-based tech firm teased the launch of a new Nothing product, which will arrive as the company's first “b” series device. However, the Carl Pei-led company has neither revealed the name of the device nor the product category. While the teaser video does not reveal any further details, it shows the “a” transform into the “b”, hinting that the device could be an addition to one of its existing product categories.

For reference, Nothing currently offers its numbered series of handsets and headphones as part of its product portfolio, as well as an "a" series, which is cheaper than the numbered models. Hence, the upcoming device could arrive as part of either product line. The most recent addition to its handset lineup is the Nothing Phone 4a series, comprising the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro, which was launched in India on March 5. On the other hand, the company also retails the Nothing Ear A, which was unveiled in India in April 2024.

Separately, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that CMF, the tech firm's sub-brand, has transferred all its existing smartphone projects to Nothing, as CMF has shelved its plans to launch any new handsets this year, while also delaying the launch of the successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

While CMF has confirmed it won't launch a phone in India this year, the leaker claims that Nothing is planning to unveil a new smartphone in the country next month. However, the leaker did not specify whether the upcoming handset will be launched as part of the new “b” product portfolio.

To recap, the Nothing Phone 4a is equipped with a 6.78-inch (1,224×2,720 pixels) LTPS Flexible AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset powers the smartphone, which is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.7GHz. The Nothing Phone 4a also gets the new Glyph Bar interface. It features 63 mini-LEDs and six individually addressable zones.