Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Teases Launch of Mysterious New “b” Product Series in India

CMF has reportedly transferred existing smartphone projects to Nothing.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2026 19:06 IST
Nothing Teases Launch of Mysterious New “b” Product Series in India

Nothing Phone 4a features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing Ear A TWS was launched in India in April 2024
  • Nothing is expected to launch a smartphone in India soon
  • The company has yet to reveal the name of the device
Advertisement

Nothing has started teasing the launch of a new device in India. The product will be unveiled in the country as part of a new “b” series. The company currently offers a numbered series of smartphones and wireless audio products. However, the upcoming product will be the first Nothing device to get the “b” suffix. Separately, a tipster claims that the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker plans to launch a new smartphone in India after its sub-brand transferred its existing handset projects to Nothing. However, the company has yet to reveal the exact name and category of the new product.

Nothing to Soon Launch Its First B Series Device in India

In a post on X, the London-based tech firm teased the launch of a new Nothing product, which will arrive as the company's first “b” series device. However, the Carl Pei-led company has neither revealed the name of the device nor the product category. While the teaser video does not reveal any further details, it shows the “a” transform into the “b”, hinting that the device could be an addition to one of its existing product categories.

For reference, Nothing currently offers its numbered series of handsets and headphones as part of its product portfolio, as well as an "a" series, which is cheaper than the numbered models. Hence, the upcoming device could arrive as part of either product line. The most recent addition to its handset lineup is the Nothing Phone 4a series, comprising the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro, which was launched in India on March 5. On the other hand, the company also retails the Nothing Ear A, which was unveiled in India in April 2024.

Separately, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that CMF, the tech firm's sub-brand, has transferred all its existing smartphone projects to Nothing, as CMF has shelved its plans to launch any new handsets this year, while also delaying the launch of the successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

While CMF has confirmed it won't launch a phone in India this year, the leaker claims that Nothing is planning to unveil a new smartphone in the country next month. However, the leaker did not specify whether the upcoming handset will be launched as part of the new “b” product portfolio.

To recap, the Nothing Phone 4a is equipped with a 6.78-inch (1,224×2,720 pixels) LTPS Flexible AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset powers the smartphone, which is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.7GHz. The Nothing Phone 4a also gets the new Glyph Bar interface. It features 63 mini-LEDs and six individually addressable zones.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique and stylish metal unibody design
  • Glyph Matrix is useful
  • Nothing OS is fun and unique
  • Impressive telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display does not refresh at 144Hz
  • Lacks HDR support in OTT apps
  • Average ultrawide camera
Read detailed Nothing Phone 4a Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x1800 pixels
Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Striking design with a nice colour choice
  • Excellent sound and call quality
  • ANC
  • ChatGPT integration
  • Comfortable fit
  • Bad
  • The case isn't as sturdy as Ear and is prone to scratches
  • Lacks LHDC codec support
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Ear B, Nothing, Nothing Ear A
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
WhatsApp Begins Testing Online Indicator, New Feature to Manage Chat Backups on Android
Reliance's Jio Platforms Files for Record $4 Billion IPO
Nothing Teases Launch of Mysterious New “b” Product Series in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Is Now Teasing the Launch of a Mysterious "b" Product Series
  2. Athiradi Now Available for Streaming on OTT: Where to Watch the Malayalam Action Comedy
  3. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Appears in New Renders Ahead of Launch
  4. New OTT Releases of the Week: Drishyam 3, Thukra ke Mera Pyar S2, and More
  5. Here's Why CMF Says It Won't Launch a New Phone This Year
  6. Redmi Turbo 5 With 7,540mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Teased, Will Go on Sale via Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. JWST Watches HD 80606 bExoplanet Heat Up by 1,100 Degrees in Hours
  2. Reliance's Jio Platforms Files for Record $4 Billion IPO
  3. Nothing Teases Launch of Mysterious New “b” Product Series in India
  4. WhatsApp Begins Testing Online Indicator, New Feature to Manage Chat Backups on Android
  5. Rockstar Games Shares New Look at Vice City on GTA 6 Website, Removes Release Date Mentions
  6. UAE Reportedly Cracks Down on Social Media Use for Children Under 15, Mandates Age Verification
  7. Malta Seeks to Bring DAOs Under New DeFi Rules Aligned With MiCA
  8. Unpatchable Hardware Vulnerability Leaves Owners of Older iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Models at Risk
  9. Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series Smart TVs Launched in India With Dolby Atmos, 50W Speakers
  10. Instagram Rolls Out Support for Multiple Captions on Carousel Posts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »