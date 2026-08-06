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Samsung Unveils The Big Bespoke AI Fest in India Ahead of Independence Day: Offers, Benefits

Samsung said these offers will remain available until August 15 through its official online store, offline outlets, and partner retail network.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 12:20 IST
Samsung Unveils The Big Bespoke AI Fest in India Ahead of Independence Day: Offers, Benefits

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung has included a one EMI benefit

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Highlights
  • The campaign runs from August 1 to August 15
  • Buyers can get cashback of up to Rs. 19,470
  • The offers cover selected Bespoke AI appliances
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Samsung has introduced The Big Bespoke AI Fest in India, bringing a range of Independence Day offers on its Bespoke AI home appliances. The promotional campaign, which is running from August 1 to August 15, includes cashback of up to Rs. 19,470, extended warranty benefits, and finance offers on selected products. Eligible models include Bespoke AI refrigerators, washing machines, and washer-dryer combinations, with the offers available through Samsung's official sales channels and authorised retail partners.

Samsung's The Big Bespoke AI Fest Brings Cashback, EMI and Warranty Benefits

According to a press release, the campaign applies to Samsung's Bespoke AI appliance portfolio throughout the promotional period. Customers purchasing eligible products can receive cashback of up to Rs. 19,470. The company said the maximum cashback amount was chosen to reflect the year India became independent.

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Samsung has also announced Samsung Care+ benefits on selected appliances. Eligible refrigerators and washing machines will be offered with an additional year of warranty, along with two more years of complimentary extended coverage. Customers purchasing selected single-door refrigerators can also add a one-year extended warranty for Rs. 99.

The company is also providing purchase financing through Samsung Finance+. Eligible buyers can choose zero down payment options, while customers purchasing the 25kg Washer Dryer Combo under the 20 over 5 finance scheme can avail of a one-time EMI benefit. Samsung said it will bear the cost of the first instalment for purchases made under a 20-month no-cost EMI plan. Monthly instalments across eligible product categories start at Rs. 890.

Samsung said these offers will remain available until August 15 through its official online store, offline outlets, and partner retail network.

The Bespoke AI range includes connected refrigerators, washing machines, and washer-dryer combinations equipped with AI-powered features. According to the company, these appliances are designed to reduce the effort involved in routine household activities such as grocery management and laundry while simplifying day-to-day home management.

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung India, Samsung Bespoke AI, Bespoke AI, The Big Bespoke AI Fest
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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