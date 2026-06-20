Redmi K90 Ultra Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications

Xiaomi is all set to introduce the Redmi K90 Ultra soon. The new phone will be a gaming-focused offering and is likely to feature an 8,000mAh or larger battery. Although the company hasn't officially disclosed the exact launch date and specifications, leaks have already offered hints. The upcoming Redmi K series phone is expected to offer upgrades over last year's Redmi K80 Ultra. The latter runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and has a 6.83-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Here is a quick overview of the expected pricing, specifications, and features of the Redmi K90 Ultra.

Redmi K90 Ultra: Launch Date

Xiaomi has officially announced that the Redmi K90 Ultra will be launched later this month in China. The exact launch date is still under wraps, but the company has started taking pre-orders for the phone through its official Xiaomi Mall, JD.com, Tmall and other websites in China. Last year, the Redmi K80 Ultra was launched on June 26; therefore, we can expect the new model to go official around the end of the month.

Redmi K90 Ultra: Price in India (Expected)

The company has yet to disclose the pricing of Redmi K90 Ultra, but in a recent social media post, Xiaomi President Lu Weibing confirmed that the new phone will be positioned below the Redmi K90 Max in the lineup and will carry a price tag of around CNY 3,000 (roughly 41,000).

For comparison, the Redmi K90 Max is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Further, the Redmi K80 Ultra arrived last year with a price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Redmi K90 Ultra: Specifications, Features (Expected)

Display

While Redmi has yet to reveal the official specifications, recent leaks suggest the handset could get a 6.89-inch LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It is speculated to carry a custom dual-speaker system. It could feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a premium metal frame,

Performance, OS

The Redmi K90 Ultra is rumoured to be geared for gaming and could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The phone could feature an integrated active cooling system and an active cooling fan for thermal management. It is tipped to offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It could come with Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Camera, Battery

Details about the camera setup of the Redmi K90 Ultra are scarce. The phone could retain the dual rear camera unit of the Redmi K80 Ultra, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, the handset may get a 20-megapixel selfie camera like its predecessor.

The Redmi K90 Ultra is likely to ship with a large battery with a capacity of 8,000mAh or more. A recent 3C listing confirmed that it will support 100W charging. Redmi K80 Ultra, for comparison, has a 7,410mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

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